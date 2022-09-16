Ingenious Stroke provides poignant success for De Bromhead team

Henry de Bromhead registered his first winner since the tragic death of his son, Jack, when Ingenious Stroke won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners’ Chase at Downpatrick.
The 13-year-old died following a fall in a pony race at Glenbeigh Festival in Co Kerry on September 3rd.
Ingenious Stroke was sent off the 100-30 joint-favourite in the hands of stable rider Rachael Blackmore.
The six-year-old came home a length winner over Final Orders and an emotional Blackmore acknowledged the ongoing sense of loss.
Blackmore said: ”He did it really well, he ran around a bit at the end.
“It is great to get but obviously winners don’t feel the same now. We are all thinking of Jack.”