Forecasted rain could see Proud And Regal stay in mix for Curragh’s National Stakes

Gavin Ryan on Proud And Regal comes home to win the Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown in July. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Donnacha O’Brien is keeping one eye on the weather as he prepares Proud And Regal for a possible run in the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh on September 11th.

He has looked a classy operator in his three appearances to date, winning his first two, including the Group Three Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown, before finishing third in a red-hot rendition of the Futurity Stakes most recently.

All three of those starts have come over seven furlongs and although his handler agrees he is likely to end the season up at a mile, the rain forecast in the build-up to Irish Champions Weekend has opened the door to the possibility of staying put at seven furlongs for Group One duty at the Curragh.

That race has a more open feel to it with the absence of the Aidan O’Brien-trained Little Big Bear, while Proud And Regal also holds entries over eight furlongs in both the KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes (Leopardstown, September 10th) and Alan Smurfit Memorial Beresford Stakes (Curragh, September 24th), which the younger O’Brien highlights as potential options for the regally-bred youngster.

“He’s a lovely horse who has been really consistent and looks to have a touch of class,” said O’Brien.

“He’s done nothing wrong so far, he won his first two really nicely and he lost nothing in defeat and ran a blinder at the Curragh the last day, he’s a lovely horse.

“I would say he’ll definitely stay a mile, but we’re keeping an eye on the National Stakes as there is plenty of rain forecast for next week and we always thought he would handle a bit of juice in the ground, so if that came up soft it is something we’d look at.

“He also has the mile race at Leopardstown he could run in and the Beresford, so he has plenty of options, but I think for sure we’ll see him over a mile before the end of the year.”

Meanwhile, Frankie Dettori and Willie Mullins have been confirmed as team captains for the inaugural Barney Curley Charity Cup which will take place at Bellewstown on September 28th.

The event is being staged on the back of the huge success of the Barney Curley Day at the track last September, a card which featured Dettori’s first visit to the venue and raised over €100,000 for Direct Aid for Africa (DAFA), the charity established by trainer Curley, who died in May 2021.

It is hoped the new competition can become an annual event. Dettori is to manage the away team with Mullins taking charge of the home jockeys.

“I’m looking forward to coming back to Bellewstown on Wednesday, September 28 for the Barney Curley Charity Cup in memory of my great friend and to support his wonderful charity DAFA,” said Dettori.

“I was delighted to win the 2016 Irish St Leger for Willie Mullins on Wicklow Brave, but I’ll be selecting my team very carefully to try to beat Willie and his home team.

“Both of us will want to win the challenge, so I can guarantee it’s going to be ultra-competitive.”

Seven riders on each team will face off over two races with points awarded and the team which accrues the most points will take the title.

Tickets can be bought at www.bellewstownraces.ie and cost €20 with €10 going to DAFA.