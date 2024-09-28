Jon Rahm moves into contention for fourth Open de España title

Spain's Jon Rahm plays a shot on the second hole during the third round of the Open de España at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Jon Rahm moved firmly into contention for a fourth Open de España title as he played himself into the final group alongside fellow Spaniards Angel Hidalgo and David Puig.

Hidalgo led for the third round in succession at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, shooting 68 to reach 13 under par, but a 65 moved 2018, 2019 and 2022 champion Rahm within two strokes.

That was despite playing much of the round without his driver, which suffered damage on the front nine and was only returned to him on the 14th hole after being repaired.

Puig also shot 65 to reach 10 under and set up an all-Spanish final group as he and Hidalgo each seek their maiden DP World Tour title.

READ MORE

Rahm, hailed by Hidalgo after Saturday’s round as “the Goat [greatest of all time] in this tournament”, said: “I’m very excited.

“Hopefully I can end up with the win but it’s definitely going to be a Sunday, atmosphere-wise, that [Hidalgo and Puig] haven’t experienced yet. There’s going to be a lot of people watching and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

England’s Joe Dean holed out from the 12th fairway for his third eagle in two days on his way to a two-under-par 69 that left him tied in fourth, with United States Ryder Cup player Patrick Reed on eight under.

Tyrell Hatton recovered from a bogey-bogey start to post a five-under-par 66 and join compatriot Tommy Fleetwood on five under for the tournament.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry moved up into a share of 14th position after carding a four-under 68.

After slipping back with three bogeys in his first six holes, Lowry went on to make five birdies over his final 10 holes to move towards the top 10.