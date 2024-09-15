USA hold off Europe fightback to lift Solheim Cup

They say Virginia is for lovers. The US ensured the overdue resumption of its relationship with the Solheim Cup on an afternoon when the heroics of Charley Hull almost inspired her European teammates towards the making of history.

Watching golf fans were given cause to remember why the Solheim Cup is held in such deep affection. The event will return in the Netherlands in 2026; a wait that for now is unsatisfactory.

It feels like an understatement to point out Suzann Pettersen’s European contingent battled hard to keep their hands on the trophy for what would have been a record-breaking fourth time. The US held their nerve. The scoreline of 15½ to 12½ did justice to that and a European team who lacked nothing in heart. Far from bursting through the tape, the hosts at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club stumbled over the line like an exhausted marathon runner.

The Solheim Cup remains golf’s most engaging team competition simply on account of competitive closeness. Before a singles ball was struck, the outcome felt a formality. Late in the final session, a subdued gallery emphasised American wobbles. Lilia Vu, in match nine of 12, was the one to get the party started.

One player who did not deserve to feature on a losing team was Hull. The English golfer’s task had appeared a thankless one, taking on Nelly Korda at the head of proceedings with Europe already trailing 10-6. Hull battered the world No 1 into submission, completing a 6&4 win which offered Pettersen brief hope of an incredible turnaround. If this does not provide the 28-year-old Hull with belief she can end her wait for a major win, nothing will. Korda could only laugh at the hopelessness of her situation on the par five 14th as Hull struck a seven iron, her second shot, to within inches of the hole. Game over.

“Suzann said to me they always knew I was going to play Nelly first and that if anyone could beat her, I could,” Hull said. “So that gave me good confidence. I shot eight under with my own ball yesterday, and today I was seven under through 14 holes. I know I have what it takes to play Nelly, and I feel like I still left a few shots out there.”

Georgia Hall further boosted European hopes with a 4&3 win over Alison Lee. The US jabbed back via the outstanding Megan Khang, who beat Emily Pedersen 6&5. Allisen Corpuz and Rose Zhang claimed further American wins to bring the hosts to within a point and a half of success. Yet the atmosphere was an edgy one; Europe led in four of the seven matches still on the course.

Ireland's Leona Maguire plays her shot from the third tee during the Sunday singles matches at the Solheim Cup. Photograph: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

There was no surprise whatsoever attached to the fact Lexi Thompson was at the epicentre of drama. Thompson, who plans to retire at year’s end, seems to live in a permanent sporting soap opera. She was 3up on Céline Boutier after 11 before the Frenchwoman went on a birdie run; five in seven holes. Boutier won the match on the final green.

Fine margins. There are always fine margins. Maja Stark was 3up after 10 against Lauren Coughlin before losing two of the next three holes. Stark found water with a mis-hit on the 14th, which squared the game and afforded the US a little more leeway. Andrea Lee restored parity with Esther Henseleit on the 16th green. That halved match – the first of the competition – edged the US to within one, at 13½ to 10½. Coughlin, in her home state, had a 20ft putt to win the Solheim Cup at the last after Stark rattled her birdie try 10ft past. Amazingly, Coughlin left her attempt short. Stark boldly holed out for half a point. The US were the same distance from victory.

Attention now turned to the European debutant Albane Valenzuela, who was 1up on Vu playing the 18th. Valenzuela’s approach shot was only average, a matter Vu seized upon by striking a wedge to tap-in range. Valenzuela missed from 30ft, leaving Vu to complete the formalities of a US triumph, their first since 2017. Jennifer Kupcho defeated Linn Grant to make up the numbers. Madelene Sagstrom did likewise to Sarah Schmelzel.

For the hugely impressive US captain Stacy Lewis, this provided vindication. “It was so stressful to watch,” she admitted. “Fortunately this time we were on the right side of it.”

Lewis’s team had the cup within their grasp last year in Spain, only for Europe to snatch a 14-14 tie. That outcome, and so recently, perhaps explains how non-plussed Pettersen appeared as Europe stared at defeat here.

Pettersen’s decision to omit Ireland’s Leona Maguire from three sessions – and both on day two – has not been adequately explained. Maguire returned to the course with a point to prove and defeated Ally Ewing 4&3, which only raised further questions about the the Cavan golfer’s lack of action. Maguire did not sound particularly happy about the situation, describing it as a “bitter pill to swallow”.

Maguire said of Pettersen: “She didn’t give much reason, to be honest. The feeling I got was that I was a little bit too short and didn’t make enough birdies but I think I proved today there’s more than one way to skin a cat. I made plenty of birdies today.” This Solheim Cup had its fittingly ferocious parting shot.