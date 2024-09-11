Royal County Down greenkeepers prepare for pristine Irish Open test

Get it done, get it done early. That is clearly the motto around the greenkeeper sheds at Royal County Down, especially this week when it is all hands to the pump for the Amgen Irish Open.

Just when others are turning over for the second half of a delightful slumber somewhere around 4am, RCD links manager Eamonn Crawford and his team will have already taken to the fairways with only machinery lights and local knowledge to guide them.

It is a time-sensitive gig for Crawford and his extended crew of almost 50 that have certain windows to get the day’s first cut done, not to mention any other on course business before the typical 7am cut-off when players start taking to the course.

“Normally we get going at 4am. I have the task sheets allocated, and the lads set off in the dark with lights on full beam. Honestly, it’s like spacecrafts coming down the fairways some mornings,” says Crawford, who is set to retire in March 2025 after 50 years greenkeeping at the Newcastle venue.

“There’s a premium on time for us. Once we get the morning work done the lads come back for the evening shift. The [DP World] Tour look after us with the catering then, give us the go ahead after the last players are away, starting at the first hole and working our way round.”

It is not just a military operation with timings during tournament week, machinery and mower blades are managed to within millimetres, such is the precision required to not only stage a $6 million global event but also retain the reputation as “Best Course in the World”.

A greenkeeper at work at Royal County Down in the early morning. Photograph: Jerry Scullion/Royal County Down

“I’m not downplaying tournament week,” remarks a typically unassuming Crawford. “This week just means extra cutting. I’ve dropped my heights a bit. Normal weeks I’d be cutting greens at 4mm, but we’ve dropped to 3.75mm this week. Sometimes we use groomers and brushes to flick the Bent grass upright, so it gets a better cut.

“Fairways drop from 10mm to 8mm, so the ball rests cleanly on top of the grass. Approaches drop from 8mm to 7mm and tees 7mm to 6mm. One millimetre makes a huge difference to the golf course.

“I’m looking for tight lies for these top players, and I also want to see the ability for balls to run off greens like a true links test,” added Crawford, who gained some notable course praise this week.

“I was talking to Rory [McIlroy] and Pádraig [Harrington], and they love the firmness of the place. Rory added it was the best conditioned links and greens he’d played on this year. I’m very pleased with the overall condition of the course, and to get comments like that mean we are doing something right.”

When it comes to green speeds and tournament set up, Crawford likes to overshoot and leave some wiggle room. “My target is usually to get the greens running at 11 on the stimpmeter. The Tour are likely to prefer somewhere around 10.5 and it’s always easier to work down [slower greens] and not put as much stress on the grass.”

Pin positions will be decided by the Tournament Director Miguel Vidaor and his team “and at the moment they have them out on the wings, which is fine by me,” adds Crawford, who offers his own input before the Tour makes the final call. “However, these can quickly change depending on daily forecasts.”

The mowers parked up in the greenkeeping sheds at Royal County Down. Photograph: Paul Gallagher

Big tournaments like the Irish Open typically look for and attract greenkeepers from around the country who volunteer for the week. RCD’s team of 27 is complemented by an additional 20 volunteers from places like Lahinch and Baltray. Crawford insists the extra manpower is invaluable.

“We also can’t neglect the number two course either [Annesley Links]. This week focuses on the number one [Championship Links], but you can’t let the number two get away from you – even for a week, because once this is all over, everyone is itching to get back out playing.”

What Crawford and the RCD team have on their side is state of the art equipment and brand new greenkeeping sheds in another significant capital project, along with new irrigation system that also completed in 2024.

The greenkeeping sheds doubled in size to provide significant amenities for the team; kitchen, showers, changing rooms, drying room, breakout area, meeting room, office space, the list goes on. However, by far the most impressive view is the multitude of pristine machinery on display. Millions of pounds worth of wide-wheeled John Deere and Toros all parked up and primed for the next shift. It looks more like a car showroom than a working greenkeeping shed.

It has come a long way since Crawford’s initial greenkeeping days when there were only a couple of hand mowers, a tractor and barely a shovel or rake between a band of fairways brothers that was lucky to reach a headcount of 10.

“It’s unrecognisable. I remember when this place was a fraction of the size and called the powerhouse. An old stone building, one bulb in the place, freezing, room for one tractor and God knows what running about your feet – and now look at this place.

The repair area in the greenkeeping sheds at Royal County Down. Photograph: Paul Gallagher

“My three main wishes before I retire were new sheds, new irrigation system and a new water system, so I was lucky enough to get the hat-trick,” says Crawford.

It is very much a family affair for the Crawfords as his brother Noel is the deputy links manager and Eamonn’s son Gary is an integral part of the team. They are all golfers, and unquestionably see their work from a playing perspective.

“We’re just custodians of this wonderful place. I take a lot of pride in the courses. Yes, it’s nice to get the number one accolades but we don’t pay too much attention. I’m fortunate to have a great team around me and it just reassures us that we are doing something right.”

Crawford and the team will be burning the candle at both ends, but still insists he is looking forward to another historic week. “Even when I go home, I can’t switch off during these weeks. You work on adrenaline, and I suppose the buck still stops with me.”

All of which means back to headlights and 4am starts.