Keegan Bradley leads BMW Championship with Rory McIlroy seven behind

Keegan Bradley of the United States plays to the crowd in Colorado. Photograph: Harry How/Getty

American Keegan Bradley sunk a birdie on the 18th to leapfrog Adam Scott and take a one-shot lead following the third round of the BMW Championship on the PGA Tour.

Bradley made the most of a rollercoaster day, splitting eight birdies with six bogeys to card a two-under 70 and head into the final day at Castle Pines Golf Club on 12 under.

He overtook Scott for the top spot on the final hole, with the Australian struggling to a third-round score of 74 – two late birdies helping him keep in touch with Bradley.

Rory McIlroy shot a two-under-par 70 to move into the top 10 at five under for the tournament, but is seven shots behind Bradley. Shane Lowry also had a round of 70 and is one shot behind that at four under.

READ MORE

Speaking after his round, Scott said: “I kind of felt like I made a meal of that, and I didn’t feel like I did that much wrong — a couple of drives were just not quite right, and a three-putt, and all of a sudden I’m kind of chasing.

“I’m in a good spot in the end of it to be one back.”

The Swedish duo of Ludvig Aberg and Alex Noren are tied for third on 10 under after carding 71 and 70 respectively.

American Xander Schauffele is three shots further back on seven under.