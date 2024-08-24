Jiyai Shin holds one-shot lead heading into final round of Women’s Open

South Korea's Jiyai Shin plays from the 17th fairway on day three of the 2024 AIG Women's Open on the Old Course at St Andrews. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

Jiyai Shin moved top of the leaderboard after shooting a five-under-par 67 on day three of the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews.

South Korea’s former world number one sits on seven under for the tournament after two opening rounds of 71 and will take a one-shot lead into the final day.

America’s defending champion Lilia Vu is second after she birdied the final hole for a one-under 71, which included four other birdies, one double bogey, and two bogeys.

Overnight leader, world number one Nelly Korda, slipped to third place after a three-over 75, while England’s Charley Hull, who led after the opening round, also carded a 75 and is in a tie for 10th place on two under.

Ireland's Leona Maguire tees off on the third hole during her third round at the AIG Women's Open at St Andrews. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Ireland’s Leona Maguire looked set to launch a challenge after three straight birdies from the sixth hole, but three bogeys in four holes scuppered her hopes of getting into the top 10 as a one-under 71 left the Cavan golfer in a share of 19th position on level par.

Shin, tournament winner in 2008 and 2012, said: “I’ve played golf for a long time, this is my third time at St Andrews. I have a lot of experience with links courses, although not with this tough wind, but I have a lot of good experience.

“That’s why I take all my skills today. The wind was nice to me today, and also, I made two bogeys, but I think everyone can make one or two bogeys. This is nothing. I just keep focused forward.”

Korda had one double bogey and five bogeys together with four birdies, including one at the last, to sit two shots behind leader Shin.

“It’s nice to finish with a birdie, but it wasn’t the best of days,” Korda said. “It was nice to see one roll in, it barely rolled in but after making two bogeys on the first two holes, it was nice to rebound with a birdie.”

Looking forward to Sunday, Korda added: “I think it’s going to be a tough day. I think the winds are going to be high. There could be rain, as well.

“I’m going to keep a positive attitude. Take it one shot at a time. I played really well the first two days, so I’m going to take that momentum into [Sunday].”

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko and South Korea’s Jenny Shin are tied in fourth place, three shots off the lead, while four players – China’s Ruoning Yin, South Korea’s Jinhee Im, Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul and American Alexa Pano – are in a tie for sixth on three under par.