Xander Schauffele powers his way to Open crown with stunning 65 as Shane Lowry comes up short

Xander Schauffele of the USA celebrates with caddie Austin Kaiser after winning the Open Championship at Royal Troon. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Xander Schauffele stormed to his second Major win of the summer as a closing six-under 65 saw the American star collect the Claret Jug at Royal Troon on Sunday.

The 30-year-old from San Diego also closed with a six-under 65 to win the US PGA at Valhalla back in May, his first Major win, and now heads to Paris for the defence of the Olympic title he won in Tokyo in 2021.

Schauffele finished on nine under, two strokes clear of England’s Justin Rose and fellow American Billy Horschel. Rose closed with a four-under 67, while Horschel birdied his final three holes in a 68.

South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence, who held the lead after 11 holes of the final round, finished a shot further back in fourth following a 68.

Shane Lowry finished in sixth position on four under after finishing with a three-under 68.

The Irish golfer looked right in contention after a run of four birdies in five holes on the front nine to turn in 33. But the tougher back nine yielded less opportunities, with a bogey coming on the tough 11th. He brought a final roar from the galleries at the par-three 17th with a raking putt for birdie.

Full report to follow