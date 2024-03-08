Shane Lowry takes one-shot lead at Arnold Palmer Invitational after opening 66

Shane Lowry hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Shane Lowry rolled in a birdie at the par-three 17th hole to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday in Orlando.

In the field for the fourth signature event of the season on a sponsor’s exemption, Lowry carded a six-under 66 to move a shot in front of Justin Lower and Hideki Matsuyama.

It's not a position Lowry is used to in this tournament, and he didn't mince words about his record.

“It’s horrific,” said Lowry, adding that he had “no idea” why he played so well Thursday.

READ MORE

“I played here six times, I missed the cut five times. Last year, I made the cut and shot 81 on Saturday. Going out there with very low expectations today. I knew I was playing well. Golf’s a funny game. Just had it under control today.”

Lowry played the front nine at Bay Hill at one under before making his push. He started the back nine birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie – chipping in from 18 feet for eagle at the 12th – before a bogey halted his run at the 14th.

“It’s funny, when you’re out there playing and you get on a run like that, it does feel pretty easy,” Lowry said. “Then you start – I spoke about this with my coach this week – I said, ‘This is the type of place where you get on a run and it feels easy, but then you get on a run the other way and start making bogeys, it feels like you’re never going to make a par out here again.’ It’s one of them courses, it’s very difficult.”

His luck turned at the last par three, though, as his tee shot at the 17th landed eight feet from the pin to set up the birdie that put him in the lead.

Séamus Power carded a level-par 72, while Rory McIlroy, a former champion at Bay Hill, is one over after a 73.

(c) Copyright Field Level Media