Jake Knapp holds on to claim maiden tour win in Mexico

Jake Knapp of the United States kisses the champions trophy of the Mexico Open. Photograph: Orlando Ramirez/Getty

Rookie Jake Knapp held on to claim his maiden PGA Tour title, despite seeing his four-shot overnight lead wiped out early in the final round of the Mexico Open.

The 29-year-old American’s level-par 71 was enough to hold off the challenge of Finland’s Sami Valimaki, who hit a closing 69 to finish two shots back.

Knapp saw his four-shot buffer halved as he bogeyed two of the first three holes, Valimaki moving within one with a birdie on the fourth.

The Finn eagled the short par four seventh to draw level as Knapp claimed his first birdie of the day.

He added just one more on the 14th, but Valimaki had dropped three shots by then and could not close the gap again.

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre finished six shots back in a tie for sixth after a closing 69. Ireland’s Pádraig Harrington finished on four under in a tied for 52nd place.

Knapp’s win earns him a place at the Masters, PGA Championship and the five signature events remaining on the PGA Tour.