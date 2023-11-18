Tiger Woods to play in Hero World Challenge later this month

Tiger Woods will compete at the Hero World Challenge later this month, his first event since the masters in April. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Tiger Woods will compete at the Hero World Challenge later this month. He announced his appearance at the tournament, to be held from November 30th to December 3rd at Albany, Bahamas, on his social media accounts. It will be his first PGA Tour start since ankle surgery in the spring sidelined him.

Woods, an 82-time winner, hosts the 20-player tournament. He also announced Saturday that exemptions Justin Rose and Lucas Glover will be in the field.

Woods’s tournament play has been limited since he suffered serious leg injuries in a single-car crash in southern California in February 2021.

He has spent more time on the golf course of late, including as a spectator, and recent reports said he had returned to practice. He walked the course and caddied for his son, Charlie, at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship in September. Charlie won the title in his age group.

The elder Woods hasn’t played in a PGA Tour event since the Masters in April, one of just five events following the crash. At Augusta National, he withdrew after two rounds because of plantar fasciitis.

Glover and Rose will replace Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in the exclusive field in the Bahamas.

