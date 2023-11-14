‘Loose lips sink ships’: Rory McIlroy keeps cards close to his chest on future of professional golf

The two sides of Rory McIlroy have turned up in the desert. One is that of the cat that has got the cream, already assured of winning a fifth career DP World Tour order of merit and, quite understandably, smiling in contentment; the other is of the man in the middle of boardroom discussions vis-a-vis the future of men’s professional golf, part of the PGA Tour board. On that front, he has adopted a poker face.

As he put it ahead of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai of those ongoing, behind closed doors talks aimed at working out the pathway going forward for the sport, “it’s just that no one on the outside has any details, right? Loose lips sink ships, so we are trying to keep it tight and within [closed] walls. I’m sure when there’s news to tell, it will be told.”

Those comments merely touched on the secret talks on where the PGA Tour is headed, whether that be with the Saudi Arabia PIF [who are already bankrolling LIV] or with US investment funds. McIlroy, for one, has opted to keep whatever cards close to his chest.

For now, the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth course – where he teamed up with Irish rugby legend Johnny Sexton in the pre-tournament pro-am, a familiar enough partner given that the two also played in the Irish Open pro-am at Mount Juliet two years ago – has McIlroy’s focus, even if the bigger picture of wrapping up the Vardon Trophy for winning the order of merit is already a done deal.

McIlroy’s strategic forays on the European circuit – winning the Dubai Desert Classic and the Scottish Open, both Rolex series events with top-heavy points – have been sufficient to have him clear and untouchable heading into this season’s finale.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses for a photo with Johnny Sexton. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Getty

“It’s really nice to have my name on the Harry Vardon Trophy for the fifth time and just one behind Seve [Ballesteros] and still a few behind Monty,” said McIlroy, referencing Colin Montgomerie who won a record eight. “You’re talking about the greats of the European game and to be up alongside them is really [great]; if someone had told 18-year-old Rory when I was making my professional debut in 2007 that I would have won five order of merits up to this point, I wouldn’t have believed them.”

He added: “I certainly don’t take it for granted, and you know, it shows the consistency that I’ve played with over the last few years that even though I feel like I’ve had a good year, I don’t feel like I’ve had a great year, but I can still go ahead and achieve things like this.”

McIlroy’s two wins provided the backbone of his latest order of merit but he also gave special mention to his role in Europe’s winning Ryder Cup match in Rome.

“I’d probably give it [season’s report] a seven out of 10. Played good golf. I had the two wins, had my best-ever Ryder Cup, which feels like a win to me, especially coming off the back of Whistling Straits. So I’ve been happy with the year. If I looked back on one thing, I’ll rue that miss at LA [finishing runner-up to Wyndham Clark in the US Open]. I had a great opportunity there to pick up another Major and I didn’t.

“But I’m still not going to let that take away from the fact that it’s been another really consistent, solid year with some really good performances. I’m feeling like my game is in as good of shape as it has ever been throughout my, whatever it is, 16-, 17-year career. I’m happy with that, and try to finish this year off on a high and play well this week and reset and get ready for 2024.”

McIlroy hasn’t played competitively since the Ryder Cup in September and has a new driver – the TaylorMade Qi10 LS – in his bag this week. “It’s just a new driver I have been playing around with … I still want to go out and try and win the golf tournament but it could be a good time to test it out in competition.”

DP World Tour Q-School

Jonathan Caldwell has little room to manoeuvre as heading into the sixth and final round of the marathon DP World Tour final qualifying tournament in Tarragona, where the 39-year-old Co Down golfer is clinging onto his quest to secure a full tour card for next season.

A birdie-birdie finish by Caldwell for a 70 and a five-round aggregate of 12-under-par 345 left him in tied-24th place, with the leading 25 and ties earning the precious tickets to the main tour.

Caldwell, who turned professional after playing in the 2007 Walker Cup, has spent much of his career yoyo-ing between the Challenge Tour and the DP World Tour with his career highlight coming in 2021 when he won the Scandinavian Mixed.

Denmark’s Sebastian Friedrichsen shot a fifth-round 66 for 334 to secure a one stroke lead over Italy’s Filippo Celli heading into the final round.