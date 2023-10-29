Valimaki pips former champion Campillo to win Qatar Open after playoff

Sami Valimaki of Finland celebrates victory on the first playoff hole during the final round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Sami Valimaki overcame former champion Jorge Campillo in a playoff to win the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters on Sunday.

Trailing third-round leader Campillo all afternoon, Finland’s Valimaki finally hit the front at the 17th courtesy of a seven-foot birdie putt.

But the pendulum swung back 2020 winner Campillo’s way as the Spaniard birdied the last to join his playing partner on 18 under par and take the contest to extra holes.

Valimaki only needed one playoff hole to seal victory, as a nerveless birdie putt earned him a second DP World Tour title.

An emotional Valimaki was thrilled with his victory, saying: “Unbelievable. It’s hard to talk. It’s been a long journey and it feels great.”

Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin carded a two-under 70 to finish in a share of ninth position on 13 under, having moved into the top-10 on Saturday after a brilliant seven-under 65.

Scotland’s Scott Jamieson was another big winner on Sunday as he wrapped up his DP World Tour card for next season with a final-round 69

Jamieson continued his love affair with the back nine at Doha Golf Club, carding five birdies after the turn to finish in a tie for third and move from 119th to 82nd on the season-long rankings to finish comfortably inside the top 116 and retain his playing privileges.

That came just a day after he made eight birdies in his final 10 holes in round three to storm into contention.

England’s Ross Fisher finished in the final spot above the line – 116th – after signing for a closing 69 on Sunday.