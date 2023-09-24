Leona Maguire stars as Europe retain the Solheim Cup

Defending champions Europe have retained the Solheim Cup against the United States at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia.

Europe’s Carlota Ciganda birdied her final two holes in a close match with Nelly Korda to retain the cup in front of the home fans.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire drew first blood for Europe, defeating rising star Rose Zhang 4&3 to edge the home side in front for the first time all week.

The first six holes were won with birdies in a high-quality contest before Maguire pulled away with more superb scoring, including an eagle from 70 feet on the 14th. Maguire scored three points from her five matches this week, playing a key role in the team.

Other winners for Europe on the day included Anna Norqvist (2&1 over Jennifer Kupcho), and Caroline Hedwall (2 up over Ally Ewing). Lilia Vu, Angel Yin, Danielle Kang and Megan Khang won matches for USA on a dramatic day in the south of Spain.

The score was 8-8 heading into the final day.

There was still one game out on the course, Lexi Thompson against Emily Pedersen, when the cup was retained. Thompson won 2&1, meaning a drawn match between Europe and USA, but Europe retained the cup as the defending champions.