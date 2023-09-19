VIRGINIA WATER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Padraig Harrington of Ireland plays his second shot on the 9th hole during Day One of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on September 14, 2023 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

For outside the box thinking, look no further than Pádraig Harrington.

The 52-year-old three-time Major champion is still playing with young bucks on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour – having stepped away, for the moment, from the Champions Tour circuit where Steve Stricker is making hay in the Dubliner’s absence – and has come up with a suggestion that will no doubt prick up some ears and perhaps gain consideration with the R&A, the USGA, the PGA of America and Augusta National.

Harrington threw out his idea on social media platforms.

“I think that in order to support the great legacy tournaments of golf, the winners of the South African Open, the Australian Open, the Japan Open and @BMWPGA should received exemptions into the four majors of the following year,” said Harrington.

And, indeed, it makes you wonder why someone hadn’t come up with the suggestion before now. Certainly worth consideration from the guardians of the Majors.

Supporting communities worldwide through golf

The R&A Foundation – which was founded in 2003 – has launched a global philanthropy programme which it hopes will substantially increase the amount of support it provides to individuals and communities worldwide through golf.

Almost €7 million has been raised during the pre-launch stage with supporters including Rolex, the Arnie & Winnie Palmer Foundation, AIG and individual donors, while the foundation also reinvests proceeds from The Open, golf’s oldest Major championship.

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said: “We know that golf offers a wide range of social, health and cultural benefits to people and communities and can be a powerful force in transforming lives.

“That’s why we want to go further and faster in our efforts to introduce more people to the sport around the world.

“We have been delighted by the enthusiasm and generosity shown at the very outset of this new philanthropy venture. With the support of these individuals and organisations – and the many more who we know share our love of the game – The R&A Foundation will deliver a step change for golf and inspire current and future generations.

“This is an exciting time for golf and we see a huge opportunity to realise our ambitious vision for the sport to be truly thriving in 50 years’ time.”

Word of mouth

Sahith Theegala lifts the Fortinet Championship trophy at Silverado Resort in Napa, California. Photograph: Al Chang/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

“It really is a once-in-a-lifetime moment, you only win once and you never even know if you’re going to win, right? So to be able to share this moment with all them is really special and something that I’ll never forget.” – Sahith Theegala on securing his first PGA Tour win at the Fortinet Championship in his home state of California and with his family present.

By the numbers

Charley Hull of England and her caddie during the final round of the Kroger Queen City Championship earlier this month in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photograph: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

17-149: Charley Hull became the youngest player – 17 years 149 days – to play in the Solheim Cup when she made her debut for Europe at Colorado Golf Club in 2013. Hull will be making her sixth appearance in the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesín Golf Club in Spain this week.

On this day... 19th September 1993

Brandie Burton with the Du Maurier Classic trophy after it was presented to her at the Essex Golf and Country Club in LaSalle, Ontario. Photograph: Andrew Cutraro

Brandie Burton’s standout career season continued in the LPGA Safeco Classic at the Meridian Valley Country Club in Washington, in what proved to be her third win of the year.

A month after collecting her breakthrough Major title in the du Maurier Classic, Burton’s rich vein of form continued when she fired a final round 65 to overtake Rosie Jones.

Burton had started the final round five shots behind Jones and added the 65 to her previous rounds of 68-68-73 for a 14-under-par total of 274, one shot clear of Jones who finished with a 71.

A five-time Solheim Cup player, Burton collected $67,500 for her victory, the fourth win of her LPGA Tour career.

X-Twitter twaddle

A lot of positives to take from this week in Switzerland, T13 in my first LET event as a pro. Happy with how my game is trending – Lauren Walsh after an impressive performance in the Swiss Open, which gave the Kildare golfer a first pay-day (€5,587) as a pro. The tournament was won by Alexandra Forsterling of Germany.

T-7 means no 3 peat. Happy for @SRTheegala and crew! Not many people as great as them. First of many I am sure. Happy with my game leading into the Ryder Cup See y’all in Rome! – Max Homa on coming up short in his quest for a third straight win in the Fortinet, where Sahith Theegala secured his breakthrough PGA Tour win.

134 days of nonstop international travel. 17 tournaments. 13 countries. Some amazing moments, golf and success. I’m happy to be home. Many thanks to my family, LET @LETgolf and my sponsor @heroMotoCorp – Diksha Dagar on finally getting home to India after all of her globetrotting.

Know the rules

Q: When are you NOT allowed to hit a provisional ball?

(A) When you see your ball landing in a penalty area.

When you see your ball landing in a penalty area. (B) When you think your ball might be lost in a bush.

When you think your ball might be lost in a bush. (C) When you think your ball might be out of bounds.

A: The correct answer is A, covered by rule 18.3a, which states: “A provisional ball is allowed if your ball might be lost outside a penalty area or be out of bounds, to save time you may play another ball provisionally under penalty of stroke and distance. If you are aware that the only possible place your original ball could be lost is in a penalty area, a provisional ball is not allowed and a ball played from where the previous stroke was made becomes your ball in play under penalty of stroke and distance.”

In the bag – Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox of New Zealand following victory on day four of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, England. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

BMW PGA Championship

Driver – Srixon ZX5 Mk II (9.5 degrees)

3-wood – Srixon ZX Mk II (15 degrees)

Utility – Srixon ZU85 (18 degrees)

Irons – Srixon ZX5 Mk II (4 and 5), Srixon ZX7 Mk II (6-PW)

Wedges – Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore Tour Rack (50, 56 and 60 degrees)

Putter – Ping Answer 2D

Ball – Srixon Z-Star XV