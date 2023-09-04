Séamus Power withdraws from Irish Open due to injury

Séamus Power – who has been troubled by a hip injury for much of the summer – has been forced to withdraw from the Horizon Irish Open, starting at The K Club on Thursday.

The Waterford golfer is the touring professional for the Co Kildare resort but has been advised on medical grounds not to play in the tournament.

Power, who failed to get a Ryder Cup pick from Luke Donald after a dip in form, hasn’t played since the BMW Championship, the penultimate event on the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs.

At the Scottish Open earlier this year, it was reported that Power’s right hip had been bothering him for some time but he had managed to live and play with it until “something popped” on him. “I was worried, I wasn’t sure what it was going to be.”

He withdrew from that tournament but managed to play the Open at Royal Liverpool the following week, where he missed the cut.