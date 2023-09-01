Matt Fitzpatrick marks birthday with halfway lead in Switzerland

Matt Fitzpatrick: takes the lead into the weekend on 12 under par at the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Matt Fitzpatrick celebrated his 29th birthday by claiming the halfway lead in the Omega European Masters, with brother Alex hot on his heels.

Fitzpatrick added a second round of 65 to his opening 63 at Crans-sur-Sierre to reach 12 under par, a shot ahead of Sweden’s Alexander Bjork.

Younger brother Alex returned a second consecutive 65 to share third place with France’s Romain Langasque on 10 under, with Ryder Cup contenders Adrian Meronk and Ludvig Aberg another stroke back.

“The first nine I played fantastic, just carried on where I left off yesterday,” said Fitzpatrick, who will replace Tommy Fleetwood in the final automatic qualifying place on the World Points list with a top-six finish.

“I’m disappointed obviously to only shoot level par on the front given the scoring opportunities, but I’m in a good position going into the weekend.”

Asked about the prospect of battling his brother for the title over the weekend, the former US Open champion said: “It’s weird competing for a tournament because we never did it in juniors.

“I was asking Nicolai [Hojgaard] if he and Rasmus did it and he said they did in juniors, but they’re the same age and we’re four years apart. We’ve never really experienced it before – it’s going to be a nightmare for my parents.”

Matt Fitzpatrick in action during the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Alex Fitzpatrick, who is making a first start in an event his brother has won twice before, joked: “It must be in the genes.

“What’s not to like? The course is in excellent shape, you’re a million miles up in the mountains, beautiful views, just a great part of the world. It’s an amazing week so far and [I’m] just trying to enjoy every moment.”

Meronk had the chance to card just the second 59 in DP World Tour history when he covered his first 15 holes in nine under on the par-70 layout, but three-putted the 17th and made a double bogey on the last after his tee shot seemingly got stuck up a tree.

The Pole needs to finish in a tie for second with just one player or better to have a chance of replacing Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre on the European Points list, with MacIntyre scraping through to the weekend on three under.

“I’m happy with the way I’ve fought the last two weeks and I’ve got a weekend to fight for it again and that’s what I’ll do,” said MacIntyre, who played alongside Meronk over the first two days.

“The last two Thursday-Friday draws have been difficult with the mind and everything that’s going on, but over the weekends I kind of free myself up and let rip and the course is there for the taking.”