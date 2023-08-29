Matt McClean plans Walker Cup upset at the Old Course

Matt McClean, a qualified optometrist, has not had much time to practice his profession this year with golf very much his main focus ... and, with appearances in the Masters and US Open already on his season’s CV, the 30-year-old will add another milestone this weekend with a maiden appearance in the Walker Cup at St Andrews.

One of four Irishmen on the 10-man team – alongside Mark Power, Liam Nolan and Alex Maguire – McClean, a member of Malone, is only back from a stint stateside where he competed in the Western Amateur Championship and the US Amateur Championship which he believes will stand to him for the match against favourites USA on the Old Course.

“It’s obvious their team is ranked quite a distance ahead of us, but I don’t think anyone is going to be standing on the first tee afraid of the other team. You have got to be realistic and know that you are coming up against a great team on paper but everyone on our team will be confident to get a point against anyone they are playing,” said McClean, last year’s US Mid Amateur champion.

McClean, for one, has plans on an upset this weekend. “If you are on a winning team in the Walker Cup in St Andrews that’s writing yourself into the golf history books. Everyone would love to be on the winning side. It’s just taking every match every hole at a time, and giving yourself every opportunity to be in that position.”

Nobody has acquired the gift of bilocation and an unfortunate clash of dates this week means that Lauren Walsh – a standout collegiate player who led Wake Forest to the NCAAs earlier this year – will be chasing her LPGA Tour card dream rather than competing in the KPMG Irish Women’s Open at Dromoland Castle.

Walsh turned professional after completing her studies in May and the Kildare golfer’s planned route to getting her LPGA Tour card for 2024 gets going this week with Stage I qualifying in California where 320 players are competing. The top 95 players advance to Stage II in Florida in October, while the final Q Series (when full cards will be handed out) takes place in Alabama in November.

It’s a long, arduous road to gaining a full tour card but one which former Curtis Cup star Walsh – who played her amateur golf at Castlewarden – certainly has the qualities to achieve, as she bids to join Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow on the LPGA Tour.

Word of Mouth

“Obviously it’s a lot of cash you’re playing for. I mean, it’s in the back of your mind. But I live in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Money goes a long ways there. It’s not like I’m spending money out the wazoo every week. I don’t need a lot to be happy. I don’t need a lot to live within my means” – the $18 million man, Viktor Hovland doesn’t sound like he’ll be splashing out too much.

By the Numbers: 10/126

There are 10 Irish players in the field for the KPMG Irish Women’s Open, which starts at Dromoland Castle on Thursday. Leona Maguire – confirmed last week as a member of Europe’s Solheim Cup team for next month’s defence against the USA – is joined in the LET event by professionals Olivia Mehaffey and Victoria Craig, playing on sponsor’s invites, along with seven amateurs, Beth Coulter, Emma Fleming, Sara Byrne, Kate Lanigan, Olivia Costello, Áine Donegan and Aideen Walsh.

On this day: August 29th, 1999

Tiger Woods with NEC trophy during the 1999 WGC-NEC Championship held at Firestone. Photograph: PGA TOUR Photo Services/PGA

In the inaugural WGC-NEC Invitational at Bridgestone Country Club in Ohio, Tiger Woods showed everyone just how it would be with the arrival of the big money, limited field tournaments.

Woods took the event – with its $1 million first prize- by the scruff of the neck with a third round 62 and, although his main golfing rival Phil Mickelson made a fight of it in the final round, in closing with a 65 to Woods’s 71, there would be a familiar outcome.

In shooting rounds of 66-71-62-71 for a 10-under-par total of 270, Woods ultimately had one stroke to spare over Lefty. It was Woods’s first WGC title, laying down a marker which would see him win the Bridgestone no fewer than eight times on a course at Firestone which was tailor-made for his game. In all, Woods won 18 WGCs through his playing career.

“Winning never gets old. That’s the greatest cliche ever, and it is true. It feels good. Not only when you can win, but when you can beat the best players,” said Woods.

Twitter Twaddle

Lots of people complaining about the tour championship format but not seeing many solutions. Match play is a terrible idea. This stagged format at least makes it simple to understand. What format should the tour try? – Michael Kim not buying the need for a change in structure to the Tour Championship.

Lots of people complaining about the tour championship format but not seeing many solutions. Match play is a terrible idea. This staggered format at least makes it simple to understand. What format should the tour try?? If I hear a good one, I will personally call the tour — Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) August 28, 2023

In Norway we call his performance barneskirenn This is one of the history book. Huge achievement Congrats Viktor – Suzanne Pettersen, comparing Hovland’s runaway win in the Tour Championship to a “children’s ski race.”

Great final round and 1st win for @golfclements – has been fun watching all the guys battle it out this weekend…..one event to go – Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald tipping the cap to his compatriot Todd Clements on his win in Prague. Europe’s Ryder Cup qualifying campaign finishes with this week’s Omega European Masters.

Know the Rules

Q A player’s ball comes to rest in some high rough. After a brief search, they find a ball but cannot see if it is theirs. Without marking it, they lift the ball to identify it, see the ball is theirs and so replace it and play. What is the ruling?

A The player is in breach of Rule 9.4 in not first marking the ball when lifting to identify it and receives a one stroke penalty.

In the Bag

Megan Khang – LPGA Canadian Open

Driver – PXG 0311 Gen6 (9 degrees)

3-wood – PXG 0341 X proto (15 degrees)

Hybrids – TaylorMade GAPR Hi (3 and 4)

Irons – PXG 0211 ST (5-pW)

Wedges – PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy Milled (52, 56 and 60 degrees)

Putter – PXG Brandon Battle Ready

Ball – Titleist ProV1