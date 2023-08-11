Golf

England pip Ireland to win Home Internationals title in Wales

England beat Ireland 12½ to 8½ on the final day at Machynys Golf Club

Ireland's Caolan Rafferty. Photograph: Tony Marshall/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

Philip Reid
Fri Aug 11 2023 - 20:19

Close, but not close enough in the end: Ireland’s bid to win the combined R&A Men’s and Women’s Home Internationals came up just short, after defending champions England retained the title with a last day 12½ to 8½ win over the Irish team at Machynys Golf Club in Wales.

Both teams had gone into the final day’s play with 100 per cent records – after wins over Wales and Scotland each – but England earned a key advantage when closing strongly in the morning foursomes to take a 5-2 lead into the singles.

And, to rub salt into Irish wounds, the men’s title also went to England who beat Ireland on countback by a mere half a point (20½ to 20). That particular outcome went down to the very last match on the course, where England’s Charlie Crockett held on to beat Dundalk’s Caolan Rafferty on the 18th by one hole.

