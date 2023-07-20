Open Championship: First round live updates

LEADERBOARD

-5 Christo Lambrecht (F)

-3 Stewart Cink -3 (F), Marcel Siem (10) Jordan Spieth (17), Tommy Fleetwood (14)

-2 Matthew Jordan (F), Wyndham Clark (13), Antoine Rozner (8)

IRISH:

E Séamus Power (17), Shane Lowry (13)

+1 Alex Maguire (F)

+2 Darren Clarke (F)

+3 Pádraig Harrington (17)

Oof, nasty lie for Clark as he tries to hack out at full power but the ball only goes a yard in the rough. Then with the next one he hits into more hay at 14. A sign of the trouble on this course. Super chip in by Sepp Straka on the last for par, lovely stuff. More short game magic, this time by Fleetwood, sets up an easy birdie chance on the 15th to move into second. Here was an earlier birdie:

Tommy Fleetwood makes his move.



And the fans love it.



Watch Tommy finish his round live 👉 https://t.co/nF1CsC3YNF pic.twitter.com/zxejBQTp1I — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2023

A bad error by Lowry on the 13th as he chips well over the green, unlike him. He gets up and down with the next one though, and limits the damage to just a bogey. He’s back to level. Birdie for Koepka as he moves into red figures, 1 under now as the five-time major winner is going along nicely.

Birdie for Fleetwood at 14! Putt goes right in the heart of the hole, looks in great form as he moves into a tie for second. Fleetwood grew up in this part of the world and has a big following today. He splits the fairway then at the par 5 15th. A bogey for Scheffler on 14 as he drops to +1. Defending champion Cameron Smith meanwhile misses a great birdie putt opportunity.

A big wide with the putt by Brooks Koepka after a good approach on 15, he’s level par, as is world number one Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler. Shane Lowry has parred the 12th and just off the first page of the leaderboard at 1 under. Spieth hits the middle of the green on the 17th and hits a nice putt from 25 feet but just short.

Big cheer for Jordan Spieth at the 16th as he holes a birdie putt to go to -3 and a tie for 2nd. His fifth birdie of the day, and recovering well from a double bogey with three birdies since. Home favourite Tommy Fleetwood going well also early doors.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. Big hopes for the Irish this week, particularly on Rory McIlroy, who comes into the event having won the previous week in stunning fashion - a birdie-birdie finish to win the Scottish Open - and having won the last time the Open was played here at Royal Liverpool in 2014. He’s hot favourite with the bookies, although one of the main challengers is alongside him, Masters champion Jon Rahm. They’re out around 3pm.

Shane Lowry was out at 10am, and he is looking for all the parts to click this week as he chases a second Claret Jug. He went around his first nine in level par, which is a solid start but will be looking for a few more birdies on the back nine. Meanwhile, Pádraig Harrington is battling after a tough start that saw him +4 after 7. He’s currently +3 after 13 holes on a day with decent winds in England. Alongside him Séamus Power is +1, while Bettystown amateur Alex Maguire is finished on the same score. Darren Clarke rounds off the Irish at +2. Another amateur leads, South Africa’s Christo Lamprecht, the 6 foot 8 golfer who had the round of his life, a five-under-par 66. That is the score to beat today.