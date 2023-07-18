Open diary: Rahm warns oil protesters not to get him fired up

You don’t want to mess with Jon Rahm, that’s for sure.

With the Just Stop Oil environment protesters disrupting sporting events in Britain to highlight their campaign – with cricket, tennis and horse racing already among the targeted events – the Spaniard provided a cold assessment of what could happen if it were to happen in Hoylake.

“Obviously this looks like it could be a perfect spot [for disruption] ... being a golf course in a bigger area they might have more room to run around and do what they need to do. But what I can assure you is you don’t want to get hit by a golf ball. Whether it’s on purpose or even by accident you don’t want to be caught in the middle of that,” said Rahm.

Players have been asked not to interfere with any protesters should there be any attempts to get on to the fairways or the greens.

READ MORE

“If it happens where I’m at I’m obviously going to try to clean up as quickly as possible so we can resume play. That’s all I can say,” said Rahm.

The Masters champion – who was leapfrogged by Rory McIlroy in the world rankings after his win at the Scottish Open, the Spaniard slipping from second to third in the pecking order – has not played since the Travelers Championship. In that three-week break, however, he did include a family stay at Adare Manor and a breakout visit to play Ballybunion last week in preparation for the championship.

Scottie finds time to watch Tiger pounce

Scottie Scheffler was the grand old age of 10 when Tiger Woods won the Claret Jug at Hoylake in 2006, which might explain why he does not recall much of that master class. But the world number one has got up to speed on Woods’ performance by watching it back on YouTube. “It’s a pretty valuable tool really. You get to watch so much cool stuff. I’d say most of my young memories of Tiger are just watching him win a lot and seeing him make all the putts, whether it was here at The Open or the putt at Torrey [Pines] always stands out ... a lot of my Tiger memories are all on YouTube.”

Planning ahead for Royal Troon

Long gone are the days when spectators could rock up at the gate and simply pay their way into the championship on the day. Nowadays forward planning is critical. Indeed, the ticket ballot portal for next year’s 152nd Open at Royal Troon in Scotland has already opened (TheOpen.com/ticket-ballot) and will operate until Tuesday, July 25th – next week! – after which a review of applications will take place, with successful applicants informed throughout August and September if their ballot entry has been successful.

Number: 16

That’s the number of LIV Golf players who are teeing it up this week at Royal Liverpool. The start-up tour players have been barred from playing on the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour in regular events but those eligible are allowed to compete in the four Majors, with Brooks Koepka winning the US PGA.

Quote

“It’s basically how I remember it. It’s a very strategic golf course off the tee. It’s very, very well bunkered, and I think the biggest challenge of this golf course is avoiding those pot bunkers off the tee” – Rory McIlroy, the 2014 champion, on the challenge at Hoylake.