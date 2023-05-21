Golf

Hole-in-one continues club pro Michael Block’s fairytale week at Oak Hill

Block’s tee shot at the 15th at Oak Hill slammed straight into the hole for an ace

Michael Block of the United States reacts to the gallery cheers. Photograph: CJ Gunther/EPA

Sun May 21 2023 - 22:44

Club professional Michael Block’s fairytale week at the US PGA Championship continued with a hole-in-one in Sunday’s final round at Oak Hill.

Playing alongside four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, Block’s tee shot on the par-three 15th slammed straight into the hole for an eagle to get him back to level par for the day.

The 46-year-old, who is the head professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in California, struggled to believe what had just happened, saying: “No, no. No way. Rory did it go in?”

After retrieving his ball Block realised that it had damaged the hole and that there would be a slight delay while that was repaired.

“I will cause that delay every time, I don’t care,” he told his caddie.

