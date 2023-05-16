US PGA Championship: Tee times, TV details, weather forecast, players to watch

When is it on?

The second major of the calendar year, the US PGA Championship, is being held at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, upstate New York, with the first of the competition’s 156 players teeing off around lunchtime on Thursday (that’s Irish time).

How can I follow the action?

Sky Sports will bring you live coverage of all the action from the Oak Hill’s East Course from Thursday, on both the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf channels. The championship runs until Sunday. There’s also a dedicated PGA Championship app available for download on your preferred app store.

What is the US PGA Championship winner’s prize?

The winner of the competition at Oak Hill will pocket a cool $3 million (€2.76 million). They’ll also be invited to all subsequent PGA Championships into the future.

What are the Irish prospects?

There will be a strong Irish presence on the field come Thursday: Pádraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy and Séamus Power will make up the Irish representation at Oak Hill come Thursday.

McIlroy, a two-time winner of the PGA Championship, is again the pick of the Irish prospects, and is tipped by the bookies to be in contention come next Sunday. The world number three’s form coming into the competition, however, leaves much to be desired: a deflating performance at the Master saw him miss the cut, and followed that up with a tied-47th place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this month.

Power, meanwhile, finished the latter competition in 18th, and 19th a week later at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Lowry, who finished the PGA Championship event in tied fourth in 2021, is yet to find his best form this season: a respectable tied-16th at the Masters and a top 10 place at the The Honda Classic in February were the highlights.

Jon Rahm holds up the Masters trophy after winning the Masters Tournament at Augusta National. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

Who are the favourites?

Jon Rahm, world number one and fresh from securing a coveted green jacket at the Masters in April, comes into the PGA Championship as favourite. Scottie Scheffler should also contend: the American has won twice on the PGA Tour this year – including The Players Championship in March – and is yet to miss a cut yet.

Last year’s winner, Justin Thomas, is a 20-1 shot to claim a third PGA Championship title.

What is the weather forecast looking like?

Conditions are looking far from ideal, according to long term forecasts. While Rochester looks like it will dodge the threat of rainfall for the opening two days of the competition, the weekend is looking a little more unsettled.

Tee times

Tee times will be announced on Tuesday.