Séamus Power fancies his chances on the harder Oak Hill setup for US PGA Championship

Séamus Power is the type of guy who prefers to avoid hustle and bustle, especially when it comes to prepping for a major championship.

So it was that, on arrival to the 10th tee in Tuesday’s practice round, the sight of a number of groups ahead of him left him calling it a day. At least as far as on-course work was concerned.

“It’s kind of nuts out there ... I saw a group on the 10th tee and it was like two three-balls teeing off 20 yards apart. That’s not for me. You can’t do what you’re trying to do. I prefer to get out when it is quiet, just standing there with Simon [caddie Simon Keelan] on the green and talk about strategies, what we want to do,” explained Power of his decision to just take in nine holes and instead hit the short game area and practice range for the rest of his day’s work.

Power, certainly, would appear to be trending back in the right direction as he prepares for the US PGA Championship over the renovated East Course in upstate New York and is happy to get the afternoon-morning tee times on Thursday and Friday respectively as he bids for a breakthrough major win.

Certainly, there is his own belief that he can contend and even win. Why not? He was in the thick of it at Southern Hills last year where an eventual tied-ninth placed finish represented a career best finish in a major.

“I just said to Simon on the ninth green, I was like, I haven’t seen anything in the first nine holes that would lead me into thinking I couldn’t win it. I like the set up. I think it’s going to be a really good test and I think it is going to suit me.

“My game’s trending in the right direction and I’ve always had that feeling deep down that when my game is good I’ve got a chance to beat anyone, especially with the new [PGA Tour] schedule. The field isn’t any stronger than the tournaments you’re playing almost every time you tee it up now. So it’s kind of unusual [his week]. I know it’s a major and there are going to be more eyeballs [watching], but you’re playing against the same guys and to be honest I think the harder setup is something that’s going to suit me a bit more.”