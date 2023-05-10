Golf lowdowns: AT&T Byron Nelson, Soudal Belgian Open & Cognizant Founders Cup

South Korean KH Lee in attempting to become just the fourth player in the past 40 years on the PGA Tour to win the same tournament for three successive year at this week's AT&T Byron Nelson. Photograph: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

AT&T Byron Nelson

Purse: €8.5 million (€1.5m to the winner)

Where: McKinney, Texas, USA

The course: TPC Craig Ranch – 7,468 yard, par 72 – is a Tom Weiskopf-designed course which makes very good use of Rowlett Creek, a stream that crosses no fewer than 14 holes on the layout. A former regular stop on the Korn Ferry Tour, the Byron Nelson moved to the course in 2021 and will be home of the tournament until at least 2025. One of Weiskopf’s favourite holes is the drivable par-four 14th of 330 yards which brings water into play down the left. KH Lee has won both stagings of the famed tournament since its move to McKinney.

The field: Always a favoured stop for the large cohort of Texans on the circuit, Scottie Scheffler – world number two – is the headline act but local favourite Jordan Spieth has been forced to miss the event due to a wrist injury. The tournament is not one of the PGA Tour’s designated events which has affected the depth of the field, especially given it comes a week ahead of the US PGA. A number of interesting sponsor’s invitations have been dispensed, including to the highly regarded Australian David Micheluzzi and to the Coody twins, Pierceson and Park. William Knauth, who is set to graduate with a dual degree in physics and mathematical science, will make his tour debut.

Quote-Unquote: “I try my best. If [it] happens, it’s really cool” – South Korean KH Lee on attempting to become just the fourth player in the past 40 years on the PGA Tour to win the same tournament for three successive years. Only Tiger Woods, Steve Stricker and Stuart Appleby have managed three-peats.

Irish in the field: Séamus Power is in a group with Davis Riley and Tom Hoge (off the 1st tee, 6.33pm Irish time).

Betting: Scottie Scheffler is very tightly priced as 10-3 market leader, two-time champion and course specialist KH Lee is rated a 20-1 chance. Better value can be found in the each-way market with Adam Scott priced at 33-1 and Brandon Wu available at 40s.

On TV: Live on Sky Sports (from 5pm).

Soudal Belgian Open

Purse: €1.8 million (€300,000 to the winner)

Where: Antwerp, Belgium

The course: Rinkven International Golf Course – 6,940 yards, par 71 – is one of the shorter layouts on the European Tour with a number of drivable par fours. There are just two par fives, the fifth and the 17th, on the course which was originally designed by Paul Rolin but subsequently underwent substantial upgrading from Hawtree and Associates to bring it to championship standard. It previously held the Belgian Knockout in 2018 and 2019.

The field: With local favourite Thomas Pieters an absentee after defecting to LIV, it is up to Thomas Detry to spearhead the home challenge. Among those seeking to add to their CVs are Jorge Campillo, Daniel Gavins, Nick Bacem, Marcel Siem and Thorbjorn Olesen who have all won on the tour already this season.

Quote-Unquote: “I handle the Ryder Cup the same way as getting a first win. It’s not a goal I try to think about all the time. It’s a consequence of great play, of achievements and goals reached. If I reach all these goals, a win will come and a Ryder Cup will come.” – Thomas Detry, returning to the DP World Tour for his national tournament after spending much of the season on the PGA Tour, on trying to make the Ryder Cup team.

Irish in the field: Gary Hurley is in a group with David Ravetto and Ricardo Gouveia (off the 1st, 9.50am Irish time); John Murphy is grouped with Darren Fichardt and Charles Roeland (off the 10th, 3.20pm).

Betting: Thomas Detry and Alexander Bjork head the market at 14-1 with Jorge Campillo at 16-1. Sammy Valimaki is worth an each-way look at 33-1 as is Julien Brun at 40s.

On TV: Live on Sky Sports (12pm).

Cognizant Founders Cup

Purse: €2.8 million (€280,000 to the winner)

Where: Clifton, New Jersey, USA

The course: A classic, old style course – with the hands of AW Tillinghast in its original design and then updated by Robert Trent Jones Snr in the 1950s and more recently Roger Rulewich in 2000 – there is a lot of history at Upper Montclair CC, the venue even featuring in some episodes of the Sopranos while past winners of various tournaments include Arnold Palmer on the PGA Tour and Nancy Lopez on the LPGA Tour. The tight, tree-lined course measures 6,656 yards playing to a par 71 and is noted for its heavily sloping greens.

The field: World number one Nelly Korda is the headline act in a field that also features Lydia Ko and two-time past champion Jin Young Ko, while Australian Minjee Lee is defending a title won last year when she held off a challenge from Lexi Thompson.

Quote-Unquote: “I think ball striking will be really important. Obviously if your putter is hot it’s going to help. So, pretty much all parts of your game it demands a lot from,” – defending champion Minjee Lee on the need to have all facets of the game working well.

Irish in the field: Stephanie Meadow is in a group with Celine Borge and Karis Davidson (off the 10th, 1.54pm Irish time).

Betting: Nelly Korda heads the market at 15-2 with in-form Thai golfer Atthaya Thitikul priced at 10-1 and Lydia Ko rated a 12-1 shot. Angel Yin could be worth an each-way look at 66/1.

On TV: Live on Sky Sports YouTube channel (final two rounds live on Sky Sports Golf).