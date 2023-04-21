Leona Maguire battles her way back inside cut mark at Chevron Championship

Ireland's Leona Maguire drives from the 11th tee during the second round of The Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods in Woodlands, Texas. Photograph: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Leona Maguire produced a superb rearguard action in brilliantly making the cut in the Chevron Championship at Carlton Woods in Houston, Texas. The world number 15 claimed four birdies in her closing seven holes for a second round 69 to reach the midpoint of the season’s first Major on one-over-par 145.

The Co Cavan golfer had opened with a 76 and, having started on the 10th in her second round, suffered back-to-back bogeys on the 14th and 15th to turn in 37. But she showed her resilience on a homeward journey that yielded birdies on the third, fourth, sixth and eighth to ensure she survived the cut at the weather-marred event.

Maguire improved her approach play considerably: having hit only nine of 18 greens in regulation in her opening round, she found 14 of 18 in a second round where she took 28 putts in moving from outside the cutline to comfortably making the weekend.

American Lilia Vu continued her strong start to the season with a second-round 69 to add to her opening 68 to claim the clubhouse lead on seven-under-par 138, a stroke clear of compatriot Nelly Korda and Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit.