Water has pulling power on the ‘island hole’ at Sawgrass

For a hole that came about as much by accident as original design, the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass has earned its own special place in golf. Some would argue it’s the best short hole anywhere. Maybe? Maybe not?

What’s for sure is that it is mentioned in the same breath as other famous par-threes. It might not have the rawness of the Postage Stamp, the eighth hole at Royal Troon, nor the beautiful aesthetics of Golden Bell, the 12th at Augusta National. But the so-called “Island” hole (in fact the green is more of a peninsula) has earned its place as one of the most intimidating short holes anywhere, especially if the wind blows.

Shane Lowry, who had a one-in-one in the third round of The Players last year, described it as “one of the most intimidating places in the world” in recalling how the walk from the 16th green to the 17th tee is one where questions and second-guessing swirl around a player’s head before even getting to the tee box and deciding on club selection.

“It’s the most difficult 100 yards in golf,” said world number one Jon Rahm.

In fact the official distance of the hole – from tee across water to the green – is 137 yards, sandwiched as it is between the 523 yards par-five 16th and the 462 yards par-four 18th. That 137 yards, though, has caused its fair share of angst down the years: the highest score is a 12, recorded by Bob Tway in the third round in 2005 when strong winds made it something of a lottery in finding the green. Ben An had four balls in the water in running up an 11 in 2021.

Shane Lowry tosses his ball into the crowd after making a hole-in-one on the 17th hole during the third round of The Players Championship in 2022. Photograph: David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“It really is a 140 yards shot roughly, and if you just hit the middle of the green most likely you’re making par every single time. We can do that on the range,” said Collin Morikawa of how simple the task really should be.

Except, as year after year has proven, the task is far more difficult that hitting numbers.

Through the years the water surrounding the green has acted like a magnet. Time and time again. The record number of balls to find the lake was in 2007 when no fewer than 93 balls plunged into the water. The most balls in the water in a single round was also in 2007, when 50 found the water during the windy first round.

Since 1983 there have been 16,977 rounds played at TPC Sawgrass in The Players and in that time there have been 10 holes-in-one and eight scores of nine or higher on the 17th hole.

Brad Fabel became the first player to ace it (in 1986) and Lowry became the 10th last year. There were 1,075 tee shots in tournament play from Ryan Moore’s hole out in the first round in 2019 to Lowry’s last year.