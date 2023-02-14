Don’t rule out the possibility of Pádraig Harrington adding to his CV of wins on the PGA Tour

Harrington in a good place

Pádraig Harrington’s main focus these days may be on the Champions Tour – he makes his first appearance of the year on that circuit at this week’s Chubb Classic in Tiburon, Florida – but the 51-year-old Dubliner also has his eyes on remaining competitive on the PGA Tour too.

And don’t rule out the possibility of the three-time Major champion adding to his career CV of wins, the last of his six coming in the 2015 Honda Classic.

“I am in a good place with my game. In the course of my three weeks (on the DP world Tour in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah), at different stages I led driving, I led putting and I led approach play. That’s kind of what you want to be doing. When they all come together, you win a tournament. So, at different stages, my game has been really good in all departments. Each part of my game has been good. When they all come together, it will be very good ... if everything comes together my game is very strong. I am very happy with it. I am hitting the ball great,” said Harrington.

Harrington, who was rookie of the year on the Champions Tour last year (where he won four times, including the US Seniors Open), plans to play the Chubb Classic before bouncing back to the PGA Tour where he intends playing the Honda Classic and the Arnold Palmer Invitational in successive weeks. “Two big, tough golf courses which I like,” said Harrington of including Palm Beach Gardens and Bay Hill on his to-do list.

Increased prize money

Leona Maguire springs back into action at this week’s Aramco Saudi International, a tournament on the Ladies European Tour which has undergone a huge increase in prize money from $1 million to $5 million.

Leona Maguire is in action this week at the Aramco Saudi International. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Players with Solheim Cup aspirations must play in a minimum for four LET events this season and this ticks one of those boxes for Maguire, who is using the stopover in the kingdom before heading on to resume her LPGA Tour schedule in the Honda Championship in Chonburi, Thailand, which kicks of the Asian swing on the LPGA.

Word of Mouth

“I hadn’t won since the Masters!” – Scottie Scheffler on getting back to winning ways in successfully defending the Phoenix Open, first win since his breakthrough Major success at Augusta National last April. Scheffler leapfrogged Rory McIlroy back to number one in the world rankings on the back of his success.

By the Numbers: 3

Yet another of the PGA Tour’s designated elevated tournaments this week, with the Genesis Invitational – another event with $20 million in prize money – holding stage at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles: there are three Irish players in the field, with Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Séamus Power teeing up.

On this day: February 14th, 1999

Tiger Woods during the Buick Invitational at Torrey Pines in 1999. Photograph: Jon Ferry /Allsport

The real magic was conjured up in the third round. Tiger Woods had managed to make the cut – but only just – in the Buick Invitational at Torrey Pines and then, playing catch-up, he moved up the gears to make the tournament his own.

In the third round, Woods shot a course record 62 to move from nine strokes back to claim a one-shot lead heading into the final round, where he chipped in for eagle on the ninth hole to strengthen his cause.

Woods signed for a closing 65 for a total of 22-under-par 266 that gave him a two strokes winning margin over Billy Ray Brown, who later recalled their respective play of the 18th hole:

“I had the honour. He hit a tee shot that made a different sound. We had been separated by five-10 yards all day. This one was, ‘see ya!’ I was well over 200 yards away. He hit 7-iron for his second shot. I almost lost the ball in the air, it was that high. I walked past him and he just gave me a grin like, ‘you like that, don’t you, old man?’”

Twitter Twaddle

Progress doesn’t move in straight lines… game is there and moving in the right direction ⛳️



Next up:

Thailand 🇹🇭

India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/82ghjvDEO0 — Gary Hurley (@GaryHurley93) February 10, 2023

Gary Hurley after a missed cut in the Singapore Classic. The Waterford golfer, in his rookie season on the DP world Tour, is in the field for this week’s Thailand Classic in Bangkok and also next week’s Hero Indian Championship. Hurley is one of three Irish players in the field in Thailand, with Tom McKibbin and John Murphy also competing.

I'm ready to play an ACTUAL PGA Tour event next week @thegenesisinv — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 10, 2023

Tiger Woods with the confirmation he’ll be playing in (as well as hosting) the Genesis Invitational.

South African amateur open stroke play and match play! Great to get going this early in the season! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/1e0u116u7j — Golf S T R O N G ⛳️💪🏼 (@OkeeffePeter) February 12, 2023

Peter O’Keeffe, one of nine Irish players competing in the South African championship.

In the Bag

Scottie Scheffler -WM Phoenix Open

Driver – TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (8 degrees)

3-wood – TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees)

Utility – Srixon Z U85 (3 and 4)

Irons – TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)

Wedges – Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50 and 56 degrees)

Putter – Scotty Cameron Speed Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Tour Prototype

Ball – Titleist ProV1

Know the Rules

Q If a player starts a round with fewer than 14 clubs and decides to add a driver to their bag that is longer than their other clubs, the driver is now used for measuring any relief areas. Is this true or false?

A True. In such a situation, the player is permitted to add another club that is longer than the clubs they started with and the added club is used for measuring so long as it is not a putter.