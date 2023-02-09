Tom McKibbin leads the Singapore Classic after superb opening 64

Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland reacts during Day One of the Singapore Classic. Photograph: Yong Teck Lim/Getty

Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin leads the Singapore Classic on the DP World Tour after a superb eight-under 64 to start his tournament gave him a one-shot lead over Joachim Lagergren, Sami Valimaki and Matthieu Pavon.

The 20-year-old’s round featured eight birdies and not a single drop shot, and featured three birdies in a row from the second to fourth holes.

Ireland’s Gary Hurley also had a solid start at Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore, with a three-under-par 69 on the opening day. John Murphy found things tougher with a two-over 74.

McKibbin has started off his DP World Tour career strongly with three top 20s already.

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Séamus Power are in action later today at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour.