Third round 65 launches Rory McIlroy into the lead at Dubai Desert Classic

A third round of 65 propelled Rory McIlroy to the top of the leaderboard heading into the final day of the Dubai Desert Classic. McIlroy holds a three-shot lead ahead of Monday’s play, but the gap could well have been wider had he not found the water on 18 before missing his par put from 10 feet out.

Despite the frustration, McIlroy’s round was a marked improvement on Saturday’s effort, his day starting superbly with an approach from the rough on the first that set up a straightforward birdie opportunity. Once that put went in, McIlroy proceeded to pick up three shots over the next three holes, four in a row to start his round, including a delicate chip on the par-five third that set up another simple birdie put.

Another run of birdies came on the back nine, four in the space of five holes between 13-17 as a par on 16 was all that stood between another run of four in a row.

Standing on the 18th tee with a four-shot lead on 16-under, McIlroy found the fairway only for his approach on the par-five to come up short and find the water. His recovery was excellent as he had a mid-range put for par, only for it to fail to drop as McIlroy picked up his lone bogey of the day.

Callum Shinkwin, Dan Bradbury and Richard Bland are the closest to McIlroy, all three shots back on 12-under with the latter still on the course early on Sunday afternoon.

