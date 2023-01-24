Patrick Reed throws tee at Rory McIlroy in disgust after apparent snub

Patrick Reed threw a tee at Rory McIlroy in disgust after being seemingly snubbed by the world number one on the driving range in Dubai, according to reports.

The LIV golfer saluted McIlroy’s caddie Harry Diamond without incident, according to Spanish golf portal TenGolf.com.

The report said Reed approached McIlroy, who was looking at the ground. Reed stood near the Northern Irishman for a few seconds with the intention of saying hello but McIlroy did not turn his head towards him.

After getting no response, Reed gave up and walked away, throwing a tee in McIlroy’s direction in apparent disgust.

READ MORE

Reed continues to play DP World Tour events until an arbitration case being held in the UK in a fortnight decides on the Tour’s ability to suspend LIV golfers.

He missed the cut in last week’s Abu Dhabi Championship, while it’s McIlroy’s DP World Tour debut this week at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Meanwhile, Reed’s law firm, Klayman’s Law Group, has threatened CNN with a $450m defamation lawsuit if it doesn’t issue a public apology to the 2018 Masters champion.

The lawsuit is issued to CNN’s Jake Tapper and Bob Costas, who are alleged to have made defamatory comments towards Reed in a broadcast.