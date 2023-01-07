Séamus Power seven shots off the lead after second round in Hawaii

Ireland's Seamus Power during the second round of the Tournament of Champions in Lahaina, Hawaii. Photograph: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Collin Morikawa took the lead on the second day at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, pulling ahead of JJ Spaun and Scottie Scheffler.

The American ended the day with a seven-under 66, for a total of 16-under 130.

It gave him a two-shot lead in front of Masters champion Scheffler and 86th-ranked Spaun.

Ireland’s Séamus Power followed up on Thursday’s round of 68, which left him four shots of the lead, with a second round 69. His five birdies came on the second, fifth, seventh, 15th and 17th holes, with his only birdie of the day coming on the Par 4 14th hole. The Waterford native is now nine-under-par and in a tie for 12th, seven shots off Morikawa.

Jon Rahm dropped down the leader board to a share of sixth alongside England’s Matt Fitzpatrick on 11 under.

Morikawa finished last year winless but fought his way into a shared lead on the first day with six straight birdies before pushing ahead of the pack.