Ockie Strydom claims Alfred Dunhill Championship title

South Africa’s Ockie Strydom carded a final-round 69 to claim a maiden title on the DP World Tour with a two-shot victory at the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Sunday.

South African Strydom started the final round level on 15-under par with Scott Jamieson (76) but suffered a setback on the ninth with a double-bogey at the unique Leopard Creek course which borders the Kruger National Park.

He rallied, however, to secure four birdies in the next five holes and ease to victory on 18 under par, ahead of Spaniard Adrian Otaegui (68) and England’s Laurie Canter (64).

"My wife and parents are probably crying at home," Strydom said. "This is my favourite place, the course is looking phenomenal, the best I have ever seen it. It’s in the bush and I’m calm in the bush."

Strydom has now earned his card to play on the DP World Cup in the 2023 season.

Holywood native Tom McKibbin secured a top-20 finish with a final round effort of 66. He finished eight shots behind Strydom on 10-under, good for a four-way tie for 13th. Gary Hurley finished four shots further back in a tie for 32nd while John Murphy departed on Friday after missing the cut.