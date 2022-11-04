Tom McKibbin leaves little room for manoeuvre as he chases full European Tour card

Tom Mckibbin of North Ireland plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final at Club de Golf Alcanada in Alcudia, Spain. Photograph: Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

At this stage of the journey, every step is important; and, for teenager Tom McKibbin, a second successive 73 for a midway total of two-over 148 at the halfway stage of the Rolex Grand Final on the Challenge Tour in Mallorca has left him with little room to manoeuvre in his quest to get his hands on a full European Tour card for next season.

The 19-year-old from Holywood in Co Down entered this limited-field closing tournament to the season in 15th place with the top-20 guaranteed DP World Tour cards and, after signing for another 73 in the difficult conditions, he was in a projected 19th place.

McKibbin’s round was neat and tidy for the most part, with two bogeys – on the fifth and 18th holes – and a lone birdie, on the par-five seventh, to at least leave destiny in his own hands heading into the weekend.

Corkman John Murphy, the only other Irish player in the field, shot a second-round 72 to go with his opening 76 for a midway total of 148th. Murphy had entered the tournament in 42nd and has slipped to a projected 44th in the standings, but also with two rounds remaining to work his way upwards.

READ MORE

Frenchman Adrien Saddier produced a second round 65 to move into a share of the midway lead with England’s Matt Baldwin on five-under-par 139. Saddier had started the week ranked 43rd but his hot form has him in a projected eight place with a card firmly in his sights.

“The pressure for me is quite different because I know I need to win [to get a card and avoid Q-School next week] but I really want to be at home next week for my son’s first birthday. I just want to be at home next week with him, so a different kind of pressure,” said Saddier.

On the PGA Tour, American Sam Ryder added a second round 65 to his opening 64 to claim the clubhouse lead on 13-under-par 129 in the Worldwide Technology Championship at Mayakoba where Séamus Power, winner last week in Bermuda, turned in 33 and added birdies on the 11th and 13th to get to nine under for the tournament before dropping shots at the 14th and 16th, closing with a three-under 68 to finish on seven under.

“I know my game’s right there and I just want to continue to try and bring that same level of focus and confidence that I have on the first tee when I’m going out there and the rhythm that I have from the range and just try and maintain that for the duration,” said Ryder of his mindset going into the weekend.

.