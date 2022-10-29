Séamus Power takes share of lead into final round of Bermuda Championship

Séamus Power plays from a bunker on the seventh hole during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton. Photograph: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Séamus Power will take a share of the lead into the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship after a third straight six-under 65 helped the Waterford golfer to make it to 18 under.

He is joined on that mark by America’s Ben Griffin, the pair two shots clear of Taiwan’s Kevin Yu and Australia’s Aaron Baddeley in Southampton.

Power, the highest ranked player in the field, rocketed to the top of the leaderboard on the back of four straight birdies from the second, and he added a fifth birdie of the round on the ninth to turn in 31.

A sixth birdie on the 11th moved him 18 under but two duffed chip shots on the par-three 13th after a poor tee shot stalled Power’s progress.

READ MORE

He bounced back with birdies on the 16th and 17th holes to get back to 18 under, a par on the final hole completing a third straight 65 of the week.