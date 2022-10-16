Keegan Bradley beats Fowler to win Zozo Championship

Keegan Bradley of the US reacts during the final round of the Zozo Championship. Photograph: Yuichi Yamazaki/AFP via Getty

Keegan Bradley claimed his first PGA Tour title in more than four years with a one-shot win at Japan’s ZOZO Championship in Chiba.

The 36-year-old American saw off compatriots Andrew Putnam and Rickie Fowler, who had been the overnight leader.

Bradley’s last tour win was the BMW Championship back in 2018.

“This is what I want to do, I want to win tournaments, I want to play in Ryder Cups and I want to be in the conversation,” Bradley told pgatour.com.

“This is a good start.”

Bradley claimed the lead with consecutive birdies at the sixth and seventh holes.

He extended that advantage to two shots heading into the final hole, and sealed victory with a par, finishing on 15 under par.

Ladies European Tour

Leona Maguire had her best round of the week, a three-under 69, to finish tied 18th at the Aramco Series event in New York. The Irish woman had four birdies and a single dropped shot as she finished 10 strokes behind the winner Lexi Thompson.

The American Thompson won by three shots on 11 under over Brooke Henderson and Madelene Sagstrom with Nelly Korda a shot further back in solo fourth.

“I’ve been working extremely hard on my game,” Thompson said. “I felt like it was a matter of time, but I just wanted to play golf and put myself in contention in the final rounds and learn from the losses that I had and what I needed to work on, and I brought that into today.

“Today, I just the way I played yesterday with aggressive golf, and kind of fiery. I hit a great shot on number one to six or seven feet and made it. I wanted to play fearless golf and not play away from pins by any means and commit to my shots.

“I hit some really good ones and I hit some iffy ones but with this wind, you have to take the bad ones as best you can. I turned it on on the back and really made the putts when I needed to.”