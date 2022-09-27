Different Strokes: Charlie Woods tapping into father’s golf IQ

Tiger Woods fist bumps his son Charlie on the 18th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando in December 2020. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Charlie Woods is following in some pretty famous footsteps, and the 13-year-old son of Tiger Woods – he of 15 Major career wins – showed further signs of his progress when shooting a new low round when playing in the Notah Begay III regional tournament in Howey-in-the-Hills in Florida on Sunday.

Bouncing back from an opening round 80 in the event, Charlie had four birdies and an eagle in signing for a four-under-par 68. He gave some credit to his caddie, none other than Tiger himself!

“Dad told me to stay patient,” he told tournament interviewer Ryan Burr afterwards. “Just play steady golf. Just stay patient, play, focus on each shot, don’t look too far ahead. Just stay in the game . . . I couldn’t have done it without him. I mean, some shots, I would have been so far off. But he steered me in the right course.”

New K Club competition

With The K Club moving to centre itself as the host venue for the Horizon Irish Open going forward (it is already confirmed for the 2023, 2025 and 2027 editions of the championship on the DP World Tour), the resort’s director of golf Conor Russell has also announced plans for a new Winter Series aimed at professionals and single figure amateurs alike.

Open to both men and women, the competition will be played on the Palmer North and Palmer South courses starting next Tuesday, October 4th, and continuing each week up to December 13th.

“Major renovation works were carried out on the Palmer North fairways earlier this year which have resulted in a golf course that is now primed and ready for the colder months ahead,” said Russell.

The weekly competition will comprise singles strokes with three gross and three net prizes and is open to men and women, professionals and amateurs with an upper handicap limit of nine (entry fee is €50 for professionals, €75 for amateurs).

Word of Mouth

“To make the putt, I was just trying to stay calm. I knew it is a metre up hill putt and I made millions of those in my life and I just knew, ‘I am going to make it’. I put good speed on it and I felt really strong, I was like, ‘I can do this’, so that was great – Klara Spilkova on holing the playoff putt to win the KPMG Women’s Irish Open, which moved her from 58th to 15th on the LET order of merit.

By the Numbers: 4

This week’s European Tour stop is the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship which will be played over three links – the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns – with the final round played on the Old Course. There are four Irish players in the field for the €5 million tournament with Shane Lowry playing for the first time since his success at Wentworth and Rory McIlroy aiming to consolidate his place atop the Race to Dubai order of merit. Pádraig Harrington returns to Europe away from his recent exploits on the PGA Champions Tour. Jonny Caldwell is also playing.

On this day: September 27th, 1998

On this day in 1998, Rachel Hetherington made a breakthrough on the LPGA Tour with a victory in the Betsy King Classic at Berkleigh Country Club in Kutztown, Pennsylvania. Photograph: Harry How/Allsport

Rachel Hetherington had cut her teeth as a professional in her native Australia and then on the Ladies Europe Tour before venturing stateside for a crack at the LPGA Tour.

And, in her second season, the 26-year-old finally made a breakthrough with a victory in the Betsy King Classic at Berkleigh Country Club in Kutztown, Pennsylvania.

The win was notable for the fact that the player on the receiving end of a play-off loss was none other than the world’s number one, Annika Sorenstam, who lost a play-off on the LPGA Tour for the first time in her career.

Hetherington put together rounds of 69-66-70-69 for a total of 274 to join the Swede – aiming for a three-peat, having won in 1996 and 1997, on that mark – but claimed her maiden title stateside with a birdie at the first hole of sudden-death to lift the title.

Twitter Twaddle

Grande Guido! The only person to birdie the last with it all on the line, now that’s seriously impressive. Many congratulations #Campione – Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald working on his Italian phrases in congratulating Guido Migliozzi on his French Open win.

Gave it my absolute all this week, just one short @womemnsirishopen Congrats to @Spilkovaklara on a great win! Massive thank you to everyone who came out to support, the crowds were incredible & @dromolandgolf was a class venue This is only the beginning! #onwardsandupwards – Leona Maguire looking on the positives after her close call in the KPMG Women’s Irish Open.

Update: I am unwell – Max Homa the morning after the night before, following the US celebrations in retaining the Presidents Cup against the International team.

Know the Rules

Q In matchplay, Player A finds a ball and states that it is his. Player B, his opponent, finds another ball and lifts it. Player A then realises the found ball was not in fact his ball and the ball Player B had lifted was his. Does Player B get penalised for lifting his opponent’s ball?

A No, not in such a situation. Under Rule 9.5b, an opponent gets a one stroke penalty for lifting the players ball. However, in this case, an exception to the rule applies. Since the ball was not in fact found when Player B lifted Player A’s ball, it is considered to have been accidentally moved during search and Exception 3 to Rule 9.5b comes into play. The player or opponent must replace the ball without penalty to anyone.

In the Bag

Guido Migliozzi

French Open

Driver – Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S (9 degrees)

3-wood – Callaway Rogue ST LS (15 degrees)

Hybrid – Callaway Apex Pro 21 (20 degrees)

Irons – Callaway Apex Pro 2019 (4-6), Callaway Apex MB 2021 (7-PW)

Wedges – Callaway Jaws Forged (50, 54 and 58 degrees)

Putter – Odyssey White Hot OG#1

Ball – Callaway Chrome Soft X