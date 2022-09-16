McIlroy’s fast finish puts him one clear of Fitzpatrick on top of Italian Open leaderboard

Rory McIlroy sits on the eight tee as he waits to tee off during the second round of the Italian Open. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy displayed all those telltale signs that things were going his way. There was the strut, from tee to green. The twirl of club in his hands. The raised putter to the applause of those gathered around the greens. It all added up to a show of confidence in all facets of his game, as the Northern Irishman signed for a second round 66 for a midway total of nine-under-par 133 and the outright lead in the Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf Resort in Rome.

That McIlroy finished up in fading light mattered little, as he produced a roller-coaster performance of an eagle, six birdies and three bogeys that nevertheless had more highs than lows as he moved to the top of the leaderboard, a shot clear of US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick at the halfway stage of the tournament being played on the course that will play host to next year’s Ryder Cup match.

Racing to get finished before darkness fell, McIlroy made things slightly easier in getting his second round done in claiming two birdies in his final three holes to speed up play, a birdie on the 16th – from five feet – and a closing one on the par-five 18th.

The real impetus for McIlroy’s move to outright leader, however, was an eagle three on the par-five 12th where his drive down the right found the semi-rough from where he hit an approach of 186 yards to 12 feet and sank the putt.

McIlroy had turned in one-under 34 and suffered a bogey five on the 10th which seemed to kick him into life, as he kicked for home with a stretch that saw him complete the back nine in 32.

“I played a little bit better today, especially on the back nine. I took advantage of some of the more birdie-able holes and obviously looking forward to the weekend,” said McIlroy of his play heading into the weekend chasing a win to consolidate his position atop the DP World Tour order of merit in his bid to add it to the FedEx Cup title he claimed on the PGA Tour stateside.

“I short-sided myself a couple of times and was able to play some good shots and get myself out of it and holed the putts, so there’s a few areas to try and tidy up, but overall, a few good par saves which you always need.”

Of the prospect of a weekend duel with Fitzpatrick, McIlroy responded: “Fitz has had an unbelievable year, [winning a] first Major championship and he’s obviously matured into one of the best players in the world. I’m looking forward to going up against him over the weekend.”

Play was suspended due to fading light with seven groups – 21 players – failing to complete their second rounds, but Dubliner Niall Kearney was one who did finish and managed to produce a stirring response to an opening 75 by signing for 67 for 142, level par, that ensured he would survive the cut.

In the Portugal Open on the Challenge Tour, Welshman Stuart Manley and England’s Nathan Kimsey shared the midway lead on seven-under 137 with a number of players set to complete their second rounds on Saturday after play was suspended due to fading light. Ruaidhrí McGee was leading Irishman in tied-29th after a 69 for 142.