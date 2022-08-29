‘I hate what it’s doing to the game of golf’ - Rory McIlroy takes aim at Liv Golf after capturing FedEx Cup

In many ways, Rory McIlroy was the ideal winner from the PGA Tour’s point of view of the flagship Tour Championship event. In a year of split and turmoil amid defections to the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf, the Holywood man emerged as one of the PGA Tour’s biggest advocates in its new battle.

Sunday evening saw McIlroy overturn a six-shot deficit on American Scottie Scheffler, earning an $18 million pay day in the process as he took home the FedEx Cup with a one-shot victory. He also became the first player to win the Tour Championship for a third time.

Following his landmark victory, McIlroy reiterated his commitment to the PGA Tour.

“It means an awful lot,” he said on the context of his win at the trophy presentation.

“I believe in the game of golf, I believe in this Tour in particular, I believe in the players on this Tour. It’s the greatest place in the world to play golf, bar none, and I’ve played all over the world.

“This is an incredibly proud moment for me but it should also be an incredibly proud moment for the PGA Tour. They have had some hard times this year but we are getting through it and that was a spectacle out there today.”

“Two of the best players in the world going head to head for the biggest prize on the PGA Tour and I hope everyone at home enjoyed that.”

Speaking in the post-event press conference, it was pointed out to McIlroy that he did not hold the lead at the Tour Championship until the 70th hole. He used his response to once again outline his strong opposition to the breakaway LIV tour.

“On the 70th hole is a nice time to take the lead of a golf tournament,’’ he said. “Or the 52nd hole if you play somewhere else.”

He was also asked if being such a vocal opponent to LIV was taking its toll on him.

“No, I don’t think so, because if you believe in something I think you have to speak up, and I believe very strongly about this. I really do.

“I hate what it’s doing to the game of golf. I hate it. I really do. Like it’s going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth in a couple of weeks’ time and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn’t sit right with me.

“So yeah, I feel strongly. I believe what I’m saying are the right things, and I think when you believe that what you’re saying is the right things, you’re happy to stick your neck out on the line.”

McIlroy was also full of praise for his playing partner Scheffler, who had a stellar season highlighted by victory at the Masters and a runner’s-up finish at the US Open.

“I feel like Scottie deserves at least half of this [trophy],” said McIlroy. “He has had an unbelievable season. I feel sort of bad that I pipped him to the post.

“He’s a hell of a competitor, he’s an even better guy, it was an honour and a privilege to battle with him today and I’m sure we’ll have many more. I told him we’re one-all in Georgia this year; he got the Masters, I got this.

“I didn’t really give myself much of a chance teeing off today, I thought six behind was going to be really tough to make up but my good play and Scottie’s not-so-great play meant it was a ball game going into the back nine.”