Shane Lowry off to a fast start at the BMW Championship despite ‘smelly finish’

Seamus Power of Ireland and Shane Lowry of Ireland on the third tee during the first round of the BMW Championship. Photograph: Rob Carr/Getty

He wanted a quick start, and Shane Lowry got it. An audacious 56-feet putt for eagle on the 14th hole may have provided the standout moment of his opening round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware, but when all was said and done it all amounted to an opening round 66, five-under-par, that propelled the Offaly man straight into contention in the second of three FedEx Cup playoffs on the PGA Tour.

“Most of the summer, I’ve been struggling to get off to good starts in tournaments and I’ve been playing my way back into them,” said Lowry, “but I’ve been grinding all week to do that and it was nice to get myself in the tournament pretty quickly. Hopefully I can keep playing the golf I am and give myself a chance this weekend.”

In the 68-man field and with only 30 progressing on to next week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta where the winner will walk away $18 million richer, Lowry – who came into this event in 37th – made an immediate impact in a round of an eagle, four birdies and a lone bogey which came at the 18th. “A smelly finish,” is how Lowry described it.

The highlight though came at the Par 5 14th where Lowry hit an approach of 250 yards to find the green and, then, brilliantly worked out the contours to sink that 56-footer for eagle. “I like putting on greens with a lot of slope in them because you kind of have to be a lot more instinctive and kind of putt with a bit more feel. It was just one of those where you just get it to the top of the hill and hopefully the momentum takes it down,” said Lowry of the putt that meandered its way to the cup.

Fully aware that he needs a really good finish, Lowry said of his aim to make it to the Tour Championship for the first time in his career: “I’d love to get to East Lake, but I also want to get to East Lake with a chance to kind of do something special. I need to do something very good this week, so I need a really good finish this week, and hopefully that (66) will put me not too far off the leader going into next week, and then you never know what could happen.”

Lowry was playing alongside Séamus Power, who responded from a double-bogey six on the 11th to claim three birdies on the finish home in signing for a level-par 71, while Rory McIlroy opened strongly and was four-under through nine holes of his opening round.

Former US PGA champion Keegan Bradley claimed the clubhouse lead with a superb opening round of seven-under-par 64.

On the DP World Tour, South African Louis de Jager opened with a 64, eight-under-par, to claim the first round lead in the Czech Masters in Prague where a trio of Irish players – David Carey, Gavin Moynihan and Cormac Sharvin – signed for 71s to lie in tied-55th.