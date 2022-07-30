Eagle on the 18th helps Sean Crocker take two-shot lead into Hero Open final day

Sean Crocker during the third round of the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Sean Crocker remained on course for a wire-to-wire victory at the Hero Open after chipping in for an eagle at the last to sit two shots clear with one round left.

The American also carded four birdies, one bogey and a double bogey in testing conditions at Fairmont St Andrews to sign for a third-round 69.

Best of the Irish contingent ahead of Sunday’s action is Niall Kearney, his third round 72 leaves him 10 under par overall and in a tie for 24th. Dubliner David Carey drops to two under par after a disappointing 76 on Saturday, the other Irish players failed to make the weekend cut after the second round.

Halfway leader Crocker displayed excellent patience and nerve on a breezy day, recovering from a double bogey on the 13th with a remarkable eagle at the 18th to move to 18 under par.

The 25-year-old is aiming to secure his maiden DP World Tour title this week, having returned to form following a start to the season which saw him miss nine cuts in succession.

He said: “It’s nice to have a bit of room but I also know those gaps can be closed very quickly. I’ve just got to play my own game tomorrow and see what we can do. It would probably be the most special day of my life (to win this week).

“I play golf for the love of it, for trophies and all that stuff. It’s been a long time since I’ve held something shiny so it would be a nice little present.”

Jens Dantorp was Crocker’s nearest challenger on 16 under, with Scotland’s David Law and Spaniard Adrian Otaegui another stroke behind in a tie for third. Welshman Oliver Farr and England’s Eddie Pepperell were in a share of fifth place on 14 under.

Englishman Graeme Storm had a day to remember after securing a hole-in-one at the difficult 17th hole to claim the £20,000 prize.