JP McManus Pro-Am: Fan frenzy to the fore as celebs grab attention at Adare Manor

Tiger Woods of the United States at the practice range ahead of his afternoon round on Day One of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor, Limerick. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Getty

Tens of thousands of people took to the fairways of Adare Manor on Monday morning as the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am kicked off, with fans eager to find their favourite golfers and celebrities.

Up to 40,000 caps have been sold for the event at the Limerick course, with flat caps taking the place of physical tickets.

With many of the higher-profile golfers teeing off in the afternoon, the focus of the morning was on famous amateur golfers, with Westlife members Cian Egan, Shane Filan and Nicky Byrne playing with professional Sam Burns to make one such group attracting attention.

Actor Bill Murray chats to fans at the JP McManus Pro-Am, Adare Manor, Limerick, on Monday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Adare Manor is a tough course and the favourable golfing format, Shamble, where the lowest single net score returned at each hole is the team score, turned out to be much needed for the amateur players. “Fore” was heard for a number of wayward shots across the course, but the format allowed their balls to be picked up quickly.

The largest following of the morning focused on the A-list celebrity group of English professional Luke Donald playing with actors Bill Murray and Jamie Dornan, and singer Niall Horan.

Screaming and giggling among younger female members of the crowd could be heard as Dornan and Horan walked past the galleries, interacting with some awe-struck fans.

Two local girls, teenagers Ellen and Niamh Hayes, were two such fans who stopped by after Horan’s tee shot to take a selfie. The exhilarated youngsters turned to their father and said, “Well, that’s our year made”.

Commentator and former golfer Wayne Riley of Australia signs autographs on Day One of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Limerick. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Getty

“We’ve been following Niall Horan’s group all day, the girls love him,” their father Padraig Hayes said. “We are from the local area of Adare, we’re taking the chance to enjoy some golf in a place we’re familiar with. We were at Croke Park yesterday so we’ve had a great few days.

“The girls are absolutely delighted by it. It’s a really cool thing that he did.”

Fans had travelled from across the country to see the golf, but with Limerick jerseys aplenty there was a distinctly local feel. Adam Scott, who joined to watch Limerick beat Galway yesterday, was asked if he enjoyed the hurling, and he politely agreed. Bill Murray, who is quickly becoming Limerick’s most famous supporter, was asked if he will stay around for the final.

Murray, a natural and staple of celebrity Pro Ams, had a great rapport with the galleries, walking along the ropes taking pictures and cracking jokes. A good shot by Murray on the 12th got the Caddyshack treatment, reminiscent of his famous scene of that movie with the gophers, lapping up the applause.

Another fan said Jamie Dornan was the “only reason that we’re here”. Luke Donald walked along and played his golf in relative anonymity by comparison. The more serious golf fans in the gallery eagerly awaited the rounds of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and others later.