Offaly SFC final: Tullamore 0-15 Ferbane 0-14
Tullamore got a long-standing monkey off their backs with a nerve-tingling Offaly senior football final win over a devastated Ferbane.
The holders retained their title for the first time since 1926 and just about got over the line in a frantic finish.
In a repeat of last year’s final that they won by 1-5 to 0-6, this was its polar opposite with a lot more open football played, and way more excitement for spectators.
It was hard luck on Ferbane, who have had some heart-breaking defeats since their last win in 2019, and there were a few times when they looked like winning.
Loughmore find the right touch to win Tipperary final against battling Toomevara
Offaly SFC final: Tullamore edge Ferbane to retain title after frantic finish
Kilcoo keep up run of success in Down championship with easy win over disappointing Burren
St Loman’s, Mullingar and The Downs must meet again to decide who is Westmeath champion
Trailing 0-4 to 0-2 after 11 minutes, Ferbane got going in the second quarter. They went on a great run of seven points in a row between the 15th and 23rd minutes to turn the game on its head with a 0-9 to 0-4 lead. They played great football in that spell and John Furlong’s free left the winners trailing by 0-9 to 0-5 at the break.
Tullamore had the wind in the second half and turned the screw. They had it level at 0-9 each after 40 minutes before Ferbane settled with a Joe Maher free. Tullamore were 0-11 to 0-10 up after 48 minutes and Ferbane did very well to find another gear.
A Cian Johnson point from play and frees from Darragh Flynn and Joe Maher put them 0-13 to 0-11 up with five minutes left and within touching distance of the win.
Tullamore rallied brilliantly. John Furlong pointed from play, Harry Plunkett equalised from a free and super points from Daire McDaid and Diarmuid Egan got them two in front deep in injury time. Cian Johnson got a late free for Ferbane but Tullamore held on for a famous win.
TULLAMORE: C White; P McConway, D Hogan, D McDaid (0-1); N Bracken (0-2), J Furlong (0-4, 3f), O Keenan-Martin; A Leavy, A Hensey; C Bourke, M Brazil, C Egan (0-1); L Egan, D Fox (0-1), H Plunkett (0-5, 5f). Subs: D Egan (0-1) for Hensey (30m), N Furlong for L Egan (52m). M Fox for D Fox (62m), S McCabe for D Egan (65m).
FERBANE: D Dunican; P Taaffe, C Cahill, J Egan; K Nugent, L Fox, S Wren; O Kelly, K Higgins; B Carroll, C Flynn (0-1, ‘45′), J Clancy (0-1); C Johnson (0-3, 1m), J Maher (0-6, 6f), D Flynn (0-3, 2f). Subs: D Nally for Carroll (34m), S Nally for Clancy (46m), D Kelly for Higgins (62m).
Referee: E O’Connor (Ballycommon).