Offaly SFC final: Tullamore edge Ferbane to retain title after frantic finish

Tullamore's Dan Fox in action against Ferbane in the Offaly SFC Final at Bord na Móna O'Connor Park. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Offaly SFC final: Tullamore 0-15 Ferbane 0-14

Tullamore got a long-standing monkey off their backs with a nerve-tingling Offaly senior football final win over a devastated Ferbane.

The holders retained their title for the first time since 1926 and just about got over the line in a frantic finish.

In a repeat of last year’s final that they won by 1-5 to 0-6, this was its polar opposite with a lot more open football played, and way more excitement for spectators.

It was hard luck on Ferbane, who have had some heart-breaking defeats since their last win in 2019, and there were a few times when they looked like winning.

Trailing 0-4 to 0-2 after 11 minutes, Ferbane got going in the second quarter. They went on a great run of seven points in a row between the 15th and 23rd minutes to turn the game on its head with a 0-9 to 0-4 lead. They played great football in that spell and John Furlong’s free left the winners trailing by 0-9 to 0-5 at the break.

Tullamore had the wind in the second half and turned the screw. They had it level at 0-9 each after 40 minutes before Ferbane settled with a Joe Maher free. Tullamore were 0-11 to 0-10 up after 48 minutes and Ferbane did very well to find another gear.

Offaly Senior Football Championship Final, Bord na Mona O'Connor Park, Tullamore 13/10/2024 Ferbane vs Tullamore Tullamore players celebrate with the cup Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Lawlor

A Cian Johnson point from play and frees from Darragh Flynn and Joe Maher put them 0-13 to 0-11 up with five minutes left and within touching distance of the win.

Tullamore rallied brilliantly. John Furlong pointed from play, Harry Plunkett equalised from a free and super points from Daire McDaid and Diarmuid Egan got them two in front deep in injury time. Cian Johnson got a late free for Ferbane but Tullamore held on for a famous win.

TULLAMORE: C White; P McConway, D Hogan, D McDaid (0-1); N Bracken (0-2), J Furlong (0-4, 3f), O Keenan-Martin; A Leavy, A Hensey; C Bourke, M Brazil, C Egan (0-1); L Egan, D Fox (0-1), H Plunkett (0-5, 5f). Subs: D Egan (0-1) for Hensey (30m), N Furlong for L Egan (52m). M Fox for D Fox (62m), S McCabe for D Egan (65m).

FERBANE: D Dunican; P Taaffe, C Cahill, J Egan; K Nugent, L Fox, S Wren; O Kelly, K Higgins; B Carroll, C Flynn (0-1, ‘45′), J Clancy (0-1); C Johnson (0-3, 1m), J Maher (0-6, 6f), D Flynn (0-3, 2f). Subs: D Nally for Carroll (34m), S Nally for Clancy (46m), D Kelly for Higgins (62m).

Referee: E O’Connor (Ballycommon).