Kilcoo keep up run of success in Down championship with easy win over disappointing Burren

Kilcoo's Ryan McEvoy celebrates victory over Burren in the Down senior football championship final in, Newry. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Kilcoo 1-10 Burren 0-4

Kilcoo made it six Down club championship titles in a row, their 12th in 13 years, after making short work of a disappointing Burren.

The Magpies are a well-oiled machine and were favourites to extend their championship winning run but more was expected from the Burren team that boasts county players from All-Ireland winners Armagh and Tailteann Cup winners Down. However, Kilcoo did what they needed to in what was an efficient and disciplined, if not totally clinical, performance from Karl Lacey’s men.

Played in Newry’s Pairc Esler, there were only four points in total scored from play, while Darryl Branagan’s goal came on the hour to add gloss to the scoreline.

Both defences were on top throughout. Burren’s young Odhran Murdock won ample early ball, but scores proved hard to come by as Kilcoo’s Jerome Johnston got the only first-half point from play on 28 minutes.

Goalkeeper Donal O’Hare scored Burren’s two first-half points from frees, Liam Kerr got the other two during the second period, one from play, as Kilcoo dictated the tempo without having to stretch themselves.

Young Callum Rogers won player of the match for his marking job on Danny Magill, while Down team-mate Ceilum Doherty frustrated Kerr all afternoon.

Paul Devlin, winning his 13th county title, converted two first-half frees, goalkeeper Niall Kane converted another, Ryan McEvoy fired over his free, while the Rooney brothers Miceal and Christopher both tagged on marks, which along with Johnston’s fine point gave Kilcoo a 0-7 to 0-2 lead at the break.

Burren tried going route one during the second period, but found little joy. Celium Doherty frustrated Liam Kerr (0-2) and both Kerr and Magill lost their discipline to pick up red cards which allowed Kilcoo to kill the game off in the dying stages.

Paul Devlin fired over a great score and young Anthony Morgan followed up with a fine point.

Nothing seemed to go Burren’s way, and Kilcoo used their numerical advantage to put the game to bed, with Miceal Rooney gifting the pass for captain Darryl Branagan to finish into the net with an hour gone.

So the Frank O’Hare Cup remains in Kilcoo, while Burren’s will lick their wounds and hope to bounce back next year.

Kilcoo: Niall Kane (0-1, free), Niall Branagan, Sean Og, Callum Rogers, Miceal Rooney (0-1 mark), Darryl Branagan (1-0), Eugene Branagan, Aaron Morgan, Ryan McEvoy (0-2, 0-2 frees), Christopher Rooney (0-1, mark), Anthony Morgan (0-1), Shealan Johnston, Jerome Johnston (0-1), Paul Devlin (0-3, 0-2 frees), Celium Doherty. Subs: Jack Devlin for C Rooney (48′), Conor Laverty for McCusker (56′), Nathan Rogers for P Devlin (60+4).

Burren: Donal O’Hare (0-2, 0-2 frees), Paddy Burns, Gerard McGovern, Malachai McAvoy, Patrick McCarthy, Ryan, Peter Fegan, Aaron Cole, Odhran Murdock, Ryan Treanor, Liam Kerr (0-2, 0-1 free), Conaill McGovern, Danny Magill, Niall Toner, Ronan McGrath. Subs: David McEntee for Toner (34′), Ryan Cunningham for C McGovern (34′), Ronan Kelly for Treanor (41′), Kevin McKernan for Cole (48′), Conor Toner for M McAvoy (54′).

Referee: Michael Moore (CPN).