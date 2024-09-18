Robbie Brennan to be named new Meath senior football manager

Robbie Brennan is set to be named as the new Meath senior football manager on a three-year term.

The Kilmacud Crokes boss will be recommended to the executive by the committee charged with finding a successor to Colm O’Rourke.

Brennan’s management team will include former Tyrone All-Ireland winning player and coach Joe McMahon, plus ex-Monaghan and Cavan coach Martin Corey.

Similar to new Tyrone manager Malachy O’Rourke, who is to stay at the helm with Glen for the rest of their campaign, Brennan too will remain Crokes boss until their season ends – whether that be in the Dublin, Leinster or All-Ireland club championship.

READ MORE

Brennan has managed Crokes to three successive Dublin senior titles and on Saturday the Stillorgan outfit face Ballyboden St Enda’s in a championship quarter-final at Parnell Park.

It is believed Bernard Flynn, originally on Brennan’s proposed ticket, will not now be part of the backroom team. Flynn had previously stepped down as Meath under-20 manager in 2021 after issues over the availability of senior players, which at the time led to a dispute with some county board officials.

Brennan will add another Meath native to his set-up instead, but the acquisition of both McMahon and Corey is a coup as attracting and retaining experienced intercounty coaches has been a problem for the Royals in recent years.

Brennan lives in Dunboyne and won a senior championship with the St Peter’s club as a player in 2005.