Vinny Corey departs Monaghan with the gratitude of the county

Vinny Corey has stepped down as manager of the Monaghan footballers. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Vinny Corey has stepped down as manager of the Monaghan footballers. The news comes as something of a surprise in that he still had a season left of his three-year appointment.

The Clontibret club man was appointed in 2022 after lengthy efforts had been made to find a successor to Séamus McEnaney, for whom Corey had been a selector after a distinguished playing career that ran from 2003 to his formal retirement in 2019.

During his playing days, he was twice an Ulster medallist when Monaghan won the province in 2013 and ‘15.

In Corey’s first year as manager, 2023, Monaghan preserved their Division One status and reached the All-Ireland semi-finals, having beaten this year’s champions Armagh in the quarter-finals, but lost to eventual winners Dublin.

READ MORE

This year began well with a league victory over Dublin in Croke Park but went downhill afterwards. Relegation ended a 10-year stint in the top division whereas the championship opened with defeat in Ulster by Cavan and ended in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals at hands of Connacht champions Galway.

Monaghan GAA expressed its gratitude to the outgoing manager.

“Monaghan GAA would like to express its sincere appreciation to Vinny for his unwavering service to Monaghan GAA over the last 22 years, 18 as a player, two as a selector and two years at the helm as senior manager.

“We are very thankful for Vinny’s outstanding support and commitment to Monaghan GAA over the years and appreciate his contributions made as player, selector and manager.

“Monaghan GAA fully respects Vinny’s decision to step down and wishes him continued success in future endeavours.”

There was also a heartfelt response from the Monaghan supporters club.

“We owe Vinny Corey nothing but compliments and gratitude. He took the Monaghan job and got us to an All-Ireland semi-final and welcomed a whole lot of new younger talent that is coming through for the Monaghan team. We wish him the very best. Thank you, Vinny!”