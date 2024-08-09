Dessie Dolan to step down as Westmeath manager

Dessie Dolan will step down as manager of Westmeath senior football team, it has been announced.

The former All-Star for the county was manager for two years, after being a selector the previous year, and had achievements such as winning the Tailteann Cup last year and getting promoted to Division Two.

However, Westmeath surprisingly lost to Wicklow in the first round of the Leinster Championship, then lost all three games in the All-Ireland series in a tough group that featured All-Ireland finalists Armagh and Galway, and league champions Derry.

“I will not be seeking reappointment for the season 2024/2025 with Westmeath senior footballers. We as a management team worked extremely hard to maintain the highest of standards for our footballers, and I believe our performances in the All-Ireland series give a lot of optimism for the quality of players within the county,” Dolan said.