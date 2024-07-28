Armagh 1-11 Galway 0-13: How the Galway players rated in the All-Ireland final

Galway's Damien Comer is challenged by Paddy Burns and Aaron McKay of Armagh during the All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

1 Connor Gleeson

Armagh gave up the Galway kick-out for the most part. Gleeson made a big play by getting a fist on Armagh’s injury-time kick-out, but Galway were unable to take advantage and squandered the resulting chance. Rating: 6

2 Johnny McGrath

Marked Conor Turbitt and held Armagh’s most dangerous forward all summer scoreless from play. Turbitt was hauled ashore in the second half but his replacement, Stefan Campbell, did create the game’s only goal. Rating: 7

3 Seán Fitzgerald

He cleaned up a decent amount of ball in the Galway defence and Andrew Murnin didn’t feature as a scoring threat inside. The Galway full back was tested under some high balls in the second half though. Rating: 6

4 Jack Glynn

Held Rory Grugan scoreless but was called ashore after 45 minutes as Galway introduced captain Seán Kelly off the bench. Armagh’s goal came just seconds after Glynn was withdrawn. Rating: 6

5 Dylan McHugh

Made some strong plays, including a big turnover early in the second half, a play that ended with Cillian McDaid putting the Tribesmen 0-8 to 0-6 ahead. Skewed a wild shot in the closing 10 minutes and hit the post with another in injury-time. Rating: 6

6 Liam Silke

Picked up Rian O’Neill and the pair had a ding-dong battle all afternoon. Silke drove forward when Galway were in possession and kicked a nice early score off his left foot. Was tenacious battling for possession throughout. Rating: 7

7 Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin

Found it difficult to impact the game in the manner he would have wanted, while Armagh’s Oisín Conaty had one of his better displays of the campaign, alternating between wings and scoring 0-3. Rating: 5

Galway's Paul Conroy gets a shot away under pressure from Armagh's Oisín Conaty. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

8 Paul Conroy

Heroic to the very end, Conroy carried the fight for Galway throughout. He clipped over the opening score of the game and finished the match with 0-3, two points in the first half and another in the second. Rating: 8

22 Céin Darcy

Got through a lot of work in the first half and finished the game with two points but he also registered two second-half wides – the second of which was at a stage to draw Galway back level just before the hour mark. Rating: 7

10 Matthew Tierney

As Galway tried to figure out how best to deal with Rob Finnerty’s early withdrawal, Tierney went to the corner and the chopping and changing upset the balance of the Tribesmen’s play during that period. Rating: 6

Armagh's Aidan Forker ais challenged by John Maher of Galway. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

11 John Maher

Got through an incredible amount of work and his ability to get up and down the field was key to Galway’s chances. Céin Darcy’s point in the 20th minute was all about Maher. Emptied himself for the cause throughout. Rating: 8

12 Cillian McDaid

Was on the end of a counterattack early in the second half after a good turnover by McHugh. Showed courage to take on a late run to reduce the gap to the minimum but will be disappointed to have lost possession in the closing seconds. Rating: 7

13 Robert Finnerty

Was unfortunate to be forced off injured after only 11 minutes. Finnerty had looked lively early on, capitalising on a mistake by Aaron McKay to win a free after stealing a short Armagh kick-out. Finnerty converted that free, but limped off moments later. Rating: 5

14 Damien Comer

Really struggled to make an impact as Aidan Forker shadowed him throughout his time on the pitch. Was able to set up a couple of scores but Comer failed to get on the scoreboard himself and was taken off late on. Rating: 5

15 Shane Walsh

Walsh’s first score only arrived in the 42nd minute. He finished the game with three wides and dropped another two short, from positions Walsh would normally expect to be sending the ball over the black spot. Rating: 5

Bench

Johnny Heaney was called upon early because of Finnerty’s injury, and he was involved in a lot of play. Heaney scored a point during the second half, but overall Galway’s bench failed to have the impact they would have wanted. Rating: 5

Manager

Pádraic Joyce has been managing a difficult situation with regards to injuries all season and their ill fortune struck again with Finnerty’s early knock. They opted to hold Seán Kelly in reserve but ultimately Galway’s marquee players didn’t deliver on the day. Rating: 6