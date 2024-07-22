Darren Gleeson steps down as Antrim’s senior hurling manager

Darren Gleeson has stepped down as Antrim senior hurling manager.

The Tipperary native, who was appointed as boss of the Saffrons in September 2019, led the county to Joe McDonagh Cup glory in 2020 and 2022, and they also claimed a National Hurling League Division Two title in 2020.

“This morning my tenure as Antrim senior hurling manager has come to an end. It is a position that I have held with the upmost pride since the autumn of 2019,” stated Gleeson on Monday.

“When I first made the journey in the spring of 2018 to help with a few sessions, little did I think that I would still be there in 2024.”

The former Tipp goalkeeper, a two-time All-Ireland winner, used his statement to thank those who have helped him over the last five seasons – including his family, management team and the Antrim county board.

“To the players of Antrim who set out with the goal of putting Antrim back to the top table of inter-county hurling, we have achieved that through your hard work, dedication and commitment,” he added.

“From day one we have been an extremely ambitious group who have taken great pride in representing Antrim, backed by your clubs and families and I know how proud they are of you and your achievements.

“To the clubs of Antrim, thank you for nurturing and supplying the players to the county. You should be immensely proud of them and what they have achieved to date.

“For the minor and under-20 management teams, who are working so hard to bring the county forward, I thank you for your support and co-operation during my tenure.

“To the loyal Antrim hurling public, I look forward to meeting you around the playing pitches of Ireland as you continue to support this great county of yours and I continue my hurling journey.”