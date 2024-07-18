Nicky English on the Cork hurling team: Profiles of the 15 men bidding for All-Ireland glory

The Cork team stand for the national anthem before the semi-final against Limerick. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

1. Patrick Collins

Cork's Patrick Collins saves a shot from Aaron Gillane of Limerick in the semi-final. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Club: Ballinhassig. Age: 27

One of the key reasons Cork are in the final after his unbelievable save from Gillane and the follow-up in the semi-final. He has also been central to Cork’s momentum with the speed of his puckouts, which have been crucial for the team since that night in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

2. Niall O’Leary

Cork’s Niall O'Leary celebrates the semi-final win over Limerick. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Club: Castlelyons. Age: 26

A neat and tidy defender, he has yet to come under any sustained pressure so far this year but unlikely to take up Shane O’Donnell and will be a better fit for David Reidy or Ian Galvin, that quick-stepping type of Clare forward. A thoroughly modern corner back.

3. Eoin Downey

Cork’s Eoin Downey is tall and aggressive and good in the air. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Club: Glen Rovers. Age: 21

He has been very good since getting the nod and stepping up to fill a problem position for them. He and the brother form a formidable spine. Tall and aggressive and good in the air. Despite inexperience in a vital position, he hasn’t put a foot wrong.

4. Seán O’Donoghue

Sean O’Donoghue will need to be more disciplined than he was the last day. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Club: Inniscarra. Age: 28

Their go-to man marker, he’s likely to be geared for O’Donnell. Very strong and powerful, he soldiered valiantly against Limerick to try and keep tabs on Aaron Gillane, who in that frame of mind is unmarkable. He’ll need to be more disciplined than he was the last day against Clare.

5. Ciarán Joyce

Cork’s Ciarán Joyce celebrates beating Limerick. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Castlemartyr. Age: 22

Presumably will switch with O’Mahony. He appears to read the game better in front of him from half back and gets a better chance to impose himself on proceedings. Outstanding player and vital for Cork. In the semi-final, when the pressure came on, he kept turning up, reporting for duty.

6. Robert Downey

Like many teammates, big, fast, adaptable and a very good hurler. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Club: Glen Rovers. Age: 24

Stepped in at centre back in for the injured Joyce against Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the night that changed everything for Cork. He kept the position and has done well. Like many team-mates, big, fast, adaptable and a very good hurler. Vigilance needed to track Mark Rodgers.

7. Mark Coleman

Cork's Mark Coleman had his best game in a long time against Limerick. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Club: Blarney. Age: 26

From his UCC days, I would have expected him by now to be one of the great players but injuries and loss of form undermined his confidence. Only regained his place when Joyce got injured but against Limerick had his best game in a long time. Really good hurler.

8. Tim O’Mahony

Cork's Tim O'Mahony may be switched to midfield. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Club: Newtownshandrum. Age: 27

From the modern Cork template, he’s very tall and fast with plenty of hurling but a tendency to make questionable shooting decisions. Joyce is a better half back and O’Mahony is not inconvenienced by switching to the middle because like many of these Cork hurlers, he’s played everywhere.

9. Darragh Fitzgibbon

Not always a constant over 70 minutes but a class player in the centre of the field. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Club: Charleville. Age: 27

None silkier and off his left-hand side, none more dependable for a few points a match. Not always a constant over 70 minutes but a class player in the centre of the field. Many Cork players are big and fast but none faster or better suited to Croke Park.

10. Declan Dalton

Key asset is his ball striking, arrowing it straight from miles away whether off long-range frees or from play. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Club: Fr O’Neills. Age: 26

His key asset is his ball striking, arrowing it straight from miles away whether off long-range frees or from play. His point after the save from Hegarty in the semi-final probably closed the book on Limerick. Improved mobility enabled him to defuse Kyle Hayes, the game’s top wing back.

11. Shane Barrett

Shane Barrett, Cork's hurler of the year. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Club: Blarney. Age: 23

A revelation this year from day one, against Waterford. He’s been consistently dangerous every day since even when the team wasn’t thriving, against Clare and Dublin. A little pop pass off the hurley to Harnedy in the first half against Limerick was class. For me, Cork’s Hurler of the Year.

12. Séamus Harnedy

Seamus Harnedy has vindicated Pat Ryan's faith in him. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Club: St Ita’s. Age: 34

Having a very good year, taking responsibility and good for a few points every day – especially in Páirc Uí Chaoimh when the show was nearly over. Survived the pressure on Pat Ryan to rejuvenate the team and vindicated his manager’s call. Strong in the air and as productive as ever.

13. Patrick Horgan

The reason many supporters want Cork to win is for Hoggy to get his medal. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Glen Rovers. Age: 36

Outstanding for many seasons. A talisman. The reason many supporters want Cork to win is for Hoggy to get his medal. Not at his best the last day but with reduced pressure to be one-man band, he could prosper, as against Clare and Limerick in Pairc Uí Chaoimh.

14. Alan Connolly

trong and direct, Alan Connolly of Cork has been a handful all year. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Club: Blackrock. Age: 23

This man is on the verge of stardom for me. He impressed in the Waterford defeat with hardly any ball and then against Tipperary. Dangerous player. Surrounded on the semi-final’s first possession, he bounced off Limerick backs and got his pass away. Strong and direct, he’s a handful.

15. Brian Hayes

When Cork go long, Brian Hayes is another big man with goal on his mind. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Club: St Finbarr’s. Age: 23

Another who’s matured physically and his hurling has improved a lot. Not as quick as Connolly but just as powerful. His (wrongly) disallowed second goal against Limerick was outstanding. When Cork go long, he’s another big man with goal on his mind. Exactly what the supporters are waiting for.

Bench

Robbie O'Flynn can bring some pace off the bench. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

More pace and scoring forwards to introduce to the match, particularly Robbie O’Flynn despite not looking the player he was last year because of hamstring issues and Shane Kingston, who lit the fuse in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Ethan Twomey can come into the middle. It’s a strong bench.

Backroom team

Pat Ryan (manager), Donal O’Rourke, Brendan Coleman, Fergal Condon, Donal O’Mahony

Cork’s manager Pat Ryan. Photograph: James Crombie

Pat Ryan has been very traditional Cork in developing the virtues of long ball and creating a sense of danger by getting forwards on the ball as quickly as possible. Modern coaching orthodoxy frowns on it but it’s been successful.